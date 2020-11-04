US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Drops back towards 200-HMA amid US election updates

- US dollar index (DXY) seesaw after posting the heaviest drop in two months.
- US election polls favor Democrat’s victory, Biden wins in Virginia.
- MACD flirts with bulls, two-week-old support line adds to the downside filters.
US dollar index (DXY) struggles for a clear direction, recently declining, while taking rounds to 93.40/45 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge versus major currencies portrays the market sentiment as early polls concerning the US election favor the risk-on mood backed by Democratic victory.
Technically, the US currency index fails to keep its bounce off the 200-HMA level of 93.35 but MACD flirts with the bulls. As a result, a clear downside below 93.35 will have to conquer an ascending trend line from October 21, at 93.20 now, to gain the bears’ confidence.
On the contrary, an area including October 28 high and October 30 low surrounding 93.65 restricts the gauge’s immediate upside ahead of the monthly top near 94.28.
Although markets cheer Democratic victory amid hopes of further stimulus, President Donald Trump is known for surprises and the early counts are also too close to keep the traders worried. The same keeps the USD on the bulls’ radars.
US dollar index hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|93.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.38
|Daily SMA50
|93.35
|Daily SMA100
|94.22
|Daily SMA200
|96.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.04
|Previous Daily Low
|93.29
|Previous Weekly High
|94.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.79
|Previous Monthly High
|94.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.63
