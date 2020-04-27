US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Downside risks a test of the 98.80 region

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY extends the correction lower to the sub-100.00 area.
  • Further south emerges the 55-day SMA near 99.30.

The downside momentum in DXY has gathered steam since Friday’s, forcing the index to break below the psychological triple-digit support.

If the selling impetus picks up extra pace, then the next interim support is located at the 55-day SMA, today at 99.27. Further down aligns the more relevant  98.85/80 band, or monthly lows.

Looking at the broader scenario, the constructive bias is seen unchanged above the 200-day SMA, today at 98.30.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.87
Today Daily Change 48
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 100.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.85
Daily SMA50 99.28
Daily SMA100 98.45
Daily SMA200 98.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.87
Previous Daily Low 100.17
Previous Weekly High 100.87
Previous Weekly Low 99.65
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.72
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.27
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 101.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood

EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850 as European coronavirus cases are falling and countries are gradually removing restrictions. The BOJ announced more stimulus ahead of the all-important Fed and ECB decisions later this week.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown

GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown

GBP/USD has risen to around 1.2450, as PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline. 

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first

Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first

Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.

Read more

WTI: Bears relentless amid scarce storage, $10 mark back in sight

WTI: Bears relentless amid scarce storage, $10 mark back in sight

The WTI (June futures on Nymex) bearish momentum has resumed so far this Monday, down already $4 or 20% from last week’s high of $18.26. The US oil, currently, trades at 14.30, shedding about 15.50% on a daily basis.

Oil News

Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first

Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first

Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures