US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Downside contained by the 200-day SMA

↵
- DXY looks to regain upside traction near 92.00.
- The 200-day SMA near 91.50 emerges as a key support.
DXY attempts to break above the recent consolidative theme and flirts with the key barrier at the 92.00 yardstick.
If the buying impulse gathers extra steam, then the next hurdle of note is located at last week’s monthly tops near 92.50. This area of resistance is also reinforced by the Fibo level at 92.46.
In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, a sustainable breakout of the 200-day SMA (91.47) should shift the outlook for the buck to positive.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.97
|Today Daily Change
|32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|91.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.84
|Daily SMA50
|90.66
|Daily SMA100
|91.12
|Daily SMA200
|91.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.88
|Previous Daily Low
|91.53
|Previous Weekly High
|92.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.51
|Previous Monthly High
|91.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 as dollar resumes advance
The greenback is the strongest across the FX board, helped by rising US government bond yields. EUR hurt by ECB’s Holzmann comments, hinting at no rush to taper. Weak inflation in the Union puts no pressure on policymakers.
GBP/USD back below 1.3900 and bearish
GBP/USD retreated to the 1.3880 price zone amid resurgent demand for the greenback. Pound hurt by fundamental jitters related to the coronavirus delta variant and Brexit tensions.
Gold: XAU/USD remains on track to test May lows at $1766
Gold is retracing the Asian rebound despite weaker DXY, yields. Fed’s anxiety over inflation fears and next policy move keep investors on the edge.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.