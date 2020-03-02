US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Door open for extra losses

  • DXY breaks below the key 200-day SMA in the 97.80/85 band.
  • Further downside could see the February low at 97.37 retested.

DXY remains on the defensive at the beginning of the week and is extending the pullback further south of the 97.85/80 band, where sits the critical 200-day SMA.

While below this area, the outlook on the dollar should shift to negative (from constructive) and allow for the continuation of the decline, at least in the short-term horizon.

That said, the next support of relevance now emerges at the February low at 97.37 ahead of a Fibo retracement (of the 2020 rally) at 97.17.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.69
Today Daily Change 51
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 98.06
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.87
Daily SMA50 97.97
Daily SMA100 97.88
Daily SMA200 97.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.66
Previous Daily Low 97.96
Previous Weekly High 99.64
Previous Weekly Low 97.96
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.19

 

 

