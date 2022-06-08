  • DXY trades in a volatile fashion around 102.40/50 on Wednesday.
  • So far, gains remain capped by the weekly high near 102.80.

DXY keeps its erratic performance above the 102.00 mark so far this week.

Considering the ongoing price action, further consolidation should not be ruled out, while occasional bullish attempts appear limited by the weekly highs in the 102.80/85 band. A Fibo level (of the mid May-late May sell-off) at 102.71 also underpins this region.

As long as the 3-month line around 101.15 holds the downside, the near-term outlook for the index should remain constructive.

Looking at the longer run, the outlook for the dollar is seen bullish while above the 200-day SMA at 97.13.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 102.38
Today Daily Change 45
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 102.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 102.71
Daily SMA50 101.8
Daily SMA100 99.45
Daily SMA200 97.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 102.84
Previous Daily Low 102.26
Previous Weekly High 102.74
Previous Weekly Low 101.3
Previous Monthly High 105.01
Previous Monthly Low 101.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 102.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 102.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 102.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 101.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 101.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 102.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 103.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 103.28

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.0700

EUR/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.0700

EUR/USD has lost its traction after having climbed toward 1.0750 earlier in the day with the dollar capitalizing on rising US T-bond yields. The data from the EU showed on Wednesday that the annualized GDP grew by 5.4% in the first quarter, compared to the market expectation of 5.1%. 

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY climbs above 134.00 as US yields push higher

USD/JPY climbs above 134.00 as US yields push higher

USD/JPY has extended its rally and advanced beyond 134.00 for the first time in two decades. Rising US Treasury yields highlight the BOJ-Fed policy divergence and continue to fuel the pair's upsurge mid-week.

USD/JPY News

Gold range play to extend around $1,850 ahead of US inflation

Gold range play to extend around $1,850 ahead of US inflation

Gold Price is reversing a part of the previous recovery gains, in light of a notable US dollar demand alongside rebounding Treasury yields. The dollar capitalizes on the risk-off flows, courtesy of global recession fears, as central banks tighten monetary policy to fight inflation.

Gold News

These indicators show Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price will quadruple

These indicators show Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price will quadruple

LUNA 2.0 price has been in a downtrend since May 30 and has finally reached the lower limit of its range, suggesting that a reversal is likely. This bullish outlook could fail if bears keep LUNA below the range low.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures