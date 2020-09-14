US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Corrective downside could test 92.70

DXY resumes the downside and challenges the 93.00 support.

A breach of 93.00 should pave the way for a move to 92.70.

DXY is now adding to Friday’s losses near the 93.00 neighbourhood on the back of the continuation of the positive sentiment in the risk-associated space.

Further downside now seems likely and a drop below 93.00 should expose last week’s lows around 92.70 (September 11).

The offered stance in the dollar is expected to remain unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.27.

DXY daily chart