US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Corrective downside could test 92.70

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY resumes the downside and challenges the 93.00 support.
  • A breach of 93.00 should pave the way for a move to 92.70.

DXY is now adding to Friday’s losses near the 93.00 neighbourhood on the back of the continuation of the positive sentiment in the risk-associated space.

Further downside now seems likely and a drop below 93.00 should expose last week’s lows around 92.70 (September 11).

The offered stance in the dollar is expected to remain unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.27.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.07
Today Daily Change 30
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 93.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 92.89
Daily SMA50 93.95
Daily SMA100 96.15
Daily SMA200 97.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.42
Previous Daily Low 93.09
Previous Weekly High 93.66
Previous Weekly Low 92.7
Previous Monthly High 94
Previous Monthly Low 92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.29
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 93.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

