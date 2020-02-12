US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Corrective downside could re-test 98.54

By Pablo Piovano
  • The rally in DXY met some tough barrier in the boundaries of 99.00.
  • The correction lower carries the potential to extend to the mid-98.00s.

DXY came under renewed selling pressure after reaching fresh 2020 highs in levels just shy of 99.00 the figure on Tuesday.

The current knee-jerk is supported by some profit taking sentiment coupled with ‘oversold’ levels. Against this backdrop, the next target on the downside appears the November peak at 98.54.

While above the 200-day SMA, the downside should be regarded as corrective only.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.74
Today Daily Change 13
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 98.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.92
Daily SMA50 97.52
Daily SMA100 97.86
Daily SMA200 97.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.96
Previous Daily Low 98.71
Previous Weekly High 98.71
Previous Weekly Low 97.44
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.17

 

 

