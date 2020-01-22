US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bullish inverted head-and-shoulders structure ahead of ECB

By Flavio Tosti
  • The inverse head-and-shoulders formation is set to lead to a bullish extension. 
  • Bullish targets can be located near 97.85 and 98.20 levels.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trapped between the 50 and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) while trading within a rising wedge channel. On Thursday, the market will be focusing on the ECB monetary policy statement.
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs) and an ascending trendline, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. The buck is also in an inverted head-and-shoulder formation and DXY is set to remain bullish while trading above the right shoulder and the 97.20/10 support zone. If buyers lift the market they could reach the 97.85 and 98.20 levels on the way up. 
 

Additional key levels 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.53
Today Daily Change -0.09
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 97.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.18
Daily SMA50 97.53
Daily SMA100 97.91
Daily SMA200 97.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.66
Previous Daily Low 97.39
Previous Weekly High 97.65
Previous Weekly Low 97.09
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.29
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.99

 

 

