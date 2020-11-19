US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bullish attempt seen short-lived

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY regains some composure and reaches tops around 92.70/75.
  • Further downside remains likely with the next target near 91.70.

DXY reverses a 5-session negative streak and climbs to the 92.70/75 band, or new 3-day highs in the second half of the week.

In spite of the ongoing bullish attempt, the broader focus still remains on the downside. That said, extra losses are initially targeting the monthly low at 92.13 (November 9) ahead of the 2020 low at 91.74 (September 1).

In the near-term, the selling pressure is seen alleviating somewhat above weekly highs at 9320 (November 11). Further out, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.24, the negative view is forecast to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 92.54
Today Daily Change 29
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 92.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.03
Daily SMA50 93.34
Daily SMA100 93.72
Daily SMA200 96.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 92.51
Previous Daily Low 92.21
Previous Weekly High 93.21
Previous Weekly Low 92.13
Previous Monthly High 94.1
Previous Monthly Low 92.47
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 92.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 92.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 92.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

