US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bull run stalled around 98.20

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The rally in DXY prints meets resistance near 98.20.
  • Further up emerges the November’s 2019 high at 98.54.

The upside momentum in DXY looks somewhat exhausted after printing fresh 2020 highs near 98.20 on Wednesday. Despite the tepid correction lower, the index manages well to keep business above the 98.00 mark.

If bulls manage to clear the 98.20 region, then the next target of relevance should align at November’s 2019 high at 98.54 ahead of 98.93 (high August 1st 2019).

Looking the broader picture, the outlook on the buck is seen constructive while above the 200-day SMA, today at 97.71.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.05
Today Daily Change 7
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 98.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.43
Daily SMA50 97.51
Daily SMA100 97.88
Daily SMA200 97.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.19
Previous Daily Low 97.95
Previous Weekly High 97.95
Previous Weekly Low 97.39
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

