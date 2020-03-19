US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Attention now shifted to 102.26

DXY extends the rally to the 102.00 neighbourhood on Thursday.

The next target on the upside emerges at 102.26.

DXY is prolonging the upside momentum and is now navigating the area of fresh 3-year highs around the 102.00 neighbourhood.

The solid move in the index leaves the door open for a visit to March 2017 high at 102.26.

Above the 200-day SMA, today at 97.87, the positive outlook is expected to remain unaltered.

DXY monthly chart