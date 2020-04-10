US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A visit to the 200-day SMA not ruled out

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY extends the downside after the rejection from 101.00.
  • Interim support lines up at the 55-day SMA at 98.91.

DXY has come under increasing selling pressure following Monday’s tops in the boundaries of 101.00 the figure and after breaching the key support at the 100.00 mark afterwards.

If sellers regain the upper hand, then the 55-day SMA at 98.91 should provide initial contention ahead of the late-March lows near 98.30. This is considered the last defence for a test of the key 200-day SMA, today at 98.14.

On the broader picture, as long as the 200-day SMA holds the downside, the constructive outlook on the buck is expected to remain unchallenged.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.43
Today Daily Change 26
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 99.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 100.18
Daily SMA50 98.97
Daily SMA100 98.24
Daily SMA200 98.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.3
Previous Daily Low 99.36
Previous Weekly High 100.86
Previous Weekly Low 98.31
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.06

 

 

