US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A move to 96.00 is not ruled out

- DXY has reclaimed some ground lost and flirts with 97.00.
- Further south now emerges the Fibo retracement at 96.03.
The sharp sell-off in DXY met contention in the mid-96.00s for the time being.
Despite the current oversold conditions (as per the daily RSI), the dollar remains under heavy pressure and faces the prospects of deeper pullbacks in the short-term horizon.
If the index breaks below the key 2019-2020 support line on a sustainable fashion, this could lead to a potential visit to the 96.00 neighbourhood, where sits a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.01
|Today Daily Change
|36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|96.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.98
|Daily SMA50
|99.47
|Daily SMA100
|99.04
|Daily SMA200
|98.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.04
|Previous Daily Low
|96.44
|Previous Weekly High
|98.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.44
|Previous Monthly High
|100.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.77
