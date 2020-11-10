US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A move to 2020 lows is not ruled out yet

The recent sell-off in DXY met decent support around 92.00.

The 2020 low near 91.70 emerges as the next key support.

DXY manages to rebound from Monday’s lows near the 92.00 mark, although the bull run appears exhausted around the key 93.00 zone.

That said, the door remains open not only for the continuation of the downtrend, but also to a potential visit of the 2020 lows in the 91.75/70 band (September 1). Further south comes in the September 2017 low at 91.01.

As long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.45, the negative view is forecasted to persist.

DXY daily chart