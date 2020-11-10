US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A move to 2020 lows is not ruled out yet

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The recent sell-off in DXY met decent support around 92.00.
  • The 2020 low near 91.70 emerges as the next key support.

DXY manages to rebound from Monday’s lows near the 92.00 mark, although the bull run appears exhausted around the key 93.00 zone.

That said, the door remains open not only for the continuation of the downtrend, but also to a potential visit of the 2020 lows in the 91.75/70 band (September 1). Further south comes in the September 2017 low at 91.01.

As long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.45, the negative view is forecasted to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 92.81
Today Daily Change 37
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 92.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.27
Daily SMA50 93.37
Daily SMA100 94.04
Daily SMA200 96.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 92.96
Previous Daily Low 92.13
Previous Weekly High 94.31
Previous Weekly Low 92.18
Previous Monthly High 94.1
Previous Monthly Low 92.47
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 91.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 93.99

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes

GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes

GBP/USD has topped 1.32, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD falls below 1.18 as German data disappoints

EUR/USD falls below 1.18 as German data disappoints

EUR/USD has failed to hold onto covid vaccine-related gains and is falling after German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 39 points. US political developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover

XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover

Gold stalls dead cat bounce amid bearish crossover on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI has turned flat within the bearish zone. A test of $1848 key support is back on the sellers’ radars.

Gold news

Forex Today: Dollar drops with yields as markets calm from vaccine euphoria, US politics eyed

Forex Today: Dollar drops with yields as markets calm from vaccine euphoria, US politics eyed

Markets are taking a breather from the euphoria seen on Monday after Pfizer announced a breakthrough on a coronavirus vaccine. The dollar is dropping alongside bond yields.

Read more

WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns

WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns

The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures