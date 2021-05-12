US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A move sub-90.00 gains traction

The index fails to keep daily gains near 90.70.

Losses are seen accelerating on a breach of 90.00.

DXY now attempts some consolidation following the earlier move to the 90.65/70 band, where some resistance seems to have turned up.

A decent breakdown of the 90.00 mark should allow for a move to the February’s low at 89.68 ahead of he YTD lows at 89.20 (January 6).

In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 91.87, the outlook for the buck is forecast to remain negative.

DXY daily chart