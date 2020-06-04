US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A drop to 97.00 is not ruled out

  • DXY managed to meet some buying interest in the 97.30 region.
  • Key contention emerges in the 97.00 neighbourhood ahead of 96.30.

The sharp sell-off in DXY met contention in the 97.20/15 band so far on Wednesday and is now staging a technical bounce following oversold conditions.

In spite of the bounce, sellers remain in control and therefore further downside remain well in the pipeline in the short-term horizon. That said, the probable target remains at 97.00, where sits the 2019-2020 support line.

A breach of this area will be an important bearish event and could trigger a deep move to the December 2019 lows in the 96.30 zone.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.54
Today Daily Change 32
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 97.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.28
Daily SMA50 99.55
Daily SMA100 99.05
Daily SMA200 98.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.67
Previous Daily Low 97.18
Previous Weekly High 99.98
Previous Weekly Low 97.94
Previous Monthly High 100.56
Previous Monthly Low 97.94
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.09

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

