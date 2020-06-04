US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A drop to 97.00 is not ruled out

DXY managed to meet some buying interest in the 97.30 region.

Key contention emerges in the 97.00 neighbourhood ahead of 96.30.

The sharp sell-off in DXY met contention in the 97.20/15 band so far on Wednesday and is now staging a technical bounce following oversold conditions.

In spite of the bounce, sellers remain in control and therefore further downside remain well in the pipeline in the short-term horizon. That said, the probable target remains at 97.00, where sits the 2019-2020 support line.

A breach of this area will be an important bearish event and could trigger a deep move to the December 2019 lows in the 96.30 zone.

DXY daily chart