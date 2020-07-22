US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A drop to 94.60 remains on the cards

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY appears to have met some contention near the 95.00 mark.
  • A deeper pullback exposes the YTD lows in the 94.65/60 band.

The sell-off in DXY has reached fresh 4-month lows in the 95.00 neighbourhood so far this week.

Extra losses in the current context are increasingly likely, leaving the door wide open for a probable move and test of the yearly lows near 94.60 recorded in early March.

The negative outlook on the dollar is expected to remain unaltered while below the 200-day SMA, today at 98.16.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 95.32
Today Daily Change 35
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 95.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 96.71
Daily SMA50 97.53
Daily SMA100 98.51
Daily SMA200 98.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 95.92
Previous Daily Low 95.05
Previous Weekly High 96.7
Previous Weekly Low 95.78
Previous Monthly High 98.24
Previous Monthly Low 95.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 95.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 95.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 94.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 94.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 95.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 96.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 96.59

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

