US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A drop to 90.00 is not ruled out

  • DXY struggles to gather serious upside traction.
  • Extra gains should face initial resistance near 91.50.

The index fails to sustain a serious bullish attempt, as the broad stance on the dollar remains tilted to the bearish side.

That said, bouts of buying pressure are expected to meet interim hurdle in the vicinity of 91.50, where sits the 9-month (resistance) line ahead of the Fibo level at 91.92. Above this region, the downside pressure is predicted to mitigate somewhat.

In the meantime, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 95.77, the negative view is forecast to prevail.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 90.87
Today Daily Change 23
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 90.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 92.03
Daily SMA50 92.84
Daily SMA100 93.09
Daily SMA200 95.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 91.24
Previous Daily Low 90.61
Previous Weekly High 92.05
Previous Weekly Low 90.48
Previous Monthly High 94.31
Previous Monthly Low 91.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 91.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 91.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.82

 

 

