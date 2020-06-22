US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A breakout of 97.87 should expose the 200-day SMA

  • DXY struggles for direction ahead of key Fibo level at 97.87.
  • Further north emerges the 200-day SMA near 98.40.

The rebound in DXY from recent 3-month lows in the 95.70 region (June 10) appears to have met quite tough a barrier ahead of the 97.90 region, where sits a key Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop.

If the recovery picks up a more serious tone, then there is room for a re-visit to the critical 200-day SMA, today at 98.39.

Above the 200-day SMA, the dollar’s outlook is expected to shift to positive.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.36
Today Daily Change 45
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 97.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.49
Daily SMA50 98.88
Daily SMA100 98.95
Daily SMA200 98.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.72
Previous Daily Low 97.16
Previous Weekly High 97.72
Previous Weekly Low 96.43
Previous Monthly High 100.56
Previous Monthly Low 97.94
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.37
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.44

 

 

