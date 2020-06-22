US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A breakout of 97.87 should expose the 200-day SMA

DXY struggles for direction ahead of key Fibo level at 97.87.

Further north emerges the 200-day SMA near 98.40.

The rebound in DXY from recent 3-month lows in the 95.70 region (June 10) appears to have met quite tough a barrier ahead of the 97.90 region, where sits a key Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop.

If the recovery picks up a more serious tone, then there is room for a re-visit to the critical 200-day SMA, today at 98.39.

Above the 200-day SMA, the dollar’s outlook is expected to shift to positive.

DXY daily chart