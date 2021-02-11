US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A breakdown of 90.00 is still likely

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The downside in DXY meets decent support around 90.20.
  • A breach of this level should open the door to 89.20.

DXY’s decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.

A sustainable breach of this area should open the door to a probable visit to the weekly lows around 90.00 (January 22) in the next sessions. Below this psychological level is located the 2021 lows around 89.20 ahead of the March 2018 low at 88.94.

In the meantime, occasional bouts of upside pressure in the dollar are seen as corrective only and in the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA (93.64), the bearish stance is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 90.37
Today Daily Change 15
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 90.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.64
Daily SMA50 90.42
Daily SMA100 91.74
Daily SMA200 93.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.53
Previous Daily Low 90.25
Previous Weekly High 91.6
Previous Weekly Low 90.5
Previous Monthly High 90.95
Previous Monthly Low 89.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 90
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 90.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges higher amid upbeat market mood

EUR/USD edges higher amid upbeat market mood

EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2130 as the market mood remains upbeat. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell and hopes about US stimulus are behind the optimism. US jobless claims are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates near 34-month highs

GBP/USD consolidates near 34-month highs

GBP/USD has been trading above 1.38, near the 34-month highs. Optimism about the UK's vaccination campaign, US stimulus and support from the Fed keep the currency pair bid.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD stages a quick comeback, still below $1850

XAU/USD stages a quick comeback, still below $1850

XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.

Gold news

ADA to rally another 175% as resistance weakens

ADA to rally another 175% as resistance weakens

Cardano price continues its 2,300% bull run becoming the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. ADA has sliced through the $0.75 resistance level hinting at another leg-up on the horizon. On-chain metrics note a strong growth in user adoption, supporting the bullish thesis.

Read more

US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00

US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00

US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures