US Dollar Index Price Analysis: 200-HMA challenges weekly support break

- DXY grinds lower around one-week low after two-day fall.
- Bearish MACD signals, trend line breakdown keep sellers hopeful.
- Monthly bottom adds to the downside filters, bulls need validation from 94.40.
US Dollar Index (DXY) bears take a breather around 94.00 following the last two days’ downtrend. In doing so, the greenback gauge keeps the previous day’s downside break of a short-term support line but struggles to break the 200-HMA support.
Given the bearish MACD signals supporting the trend line breakdown, the quote is likely to break the immediate HMA support near 94.00.
However, the monthly low of around 93.80 will validate the DXY bear’s dominance, which in turn will direct the quote towards the late September’s low near 92.30.
Meanwhile, the support-turned-resistance near 94.25 guards short-term recovery moves of the US Dollar Index ahead of a short-term horizontal area near 94.40.
In a case where the DXY bulls cross the 94.40 hurdle, the yearly high near 94.65 and the September 2020 peak close to 94.75 will be in focus.
Overall, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is likely to witness further weakness but bears need to remain cautious before witnessing the fresh low of the month.
DXY: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|94.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.94
|Daily SMA50
|93.51
|Daily SMA100
|93.03
|Daily SMA200
|92.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.38
|Previous Daily Low
|94
|Previous Weekly High
|94.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.82
|Previous Monthly High
|94.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 10-DMA probes recovery moves
EUR/USD struggles to extend the two-day rebound, seesaws around 1.1590-85 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair buyers remain worried below the descending resistance line from early September, near 1.1650.
GBP/USD seesaws below 1.3600 on Brexit chatters, BOE’s Bailey eyed
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3560-70 following the heaviest daily jump in over a week. While the broad US dollar weakness allowed the Cable pair to recover the previous day, fears concerning Brexit and the UK’s coronavirus conditions seem to weigh on the quote of late.
Gold bulls itching for a breakout
Gold was an impressive performer in these past few sessions and XAU/USD has moved in towards the $1,830s, albeit still not quite there yet. $1,830, as illustrated below, is a key technical area on the longer-term charts, so it is paramount that bulls get over the line in the coming week.
Bitcoin gives bulls final entry opportunity before BTC explodes to $77,000
Bitcoin price action shows its weekly Ichimoku chart to be in the most bullish position it has been in since the week of July 31st, 2021. Thus, bulls are positioned perfectly to see Bitcoin rally to $77,000 and beyond.
Why is the US dollar decoupling from yields?
The U.S. dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies on Monday despite a good jobs report and a rise in Treasury yields. The greenback typically takes its cue from yields as a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy ...