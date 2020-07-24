US Dollar Index plummets to 22-month lows near 94.60

- DXY loses further ground and records lows in the 94.60/55 band.
- Solid bid tone in the risk complex keeps weighing on the dollar.
- Markit’s flash PMIs, New Home Sales next on the US calendar.
The greenback, when gauges by the US Dollar Index (DXY) is accelerating the downside to fresh nearly-2-year lows around 94.60 on Friday.
US Dollar Index weaker on risk-on mood
The index is losing ground for yet another session at the end of the week, testing levels last seen in October 2018 in the 94.60/50 band.
As usual in past weeks, the firm buying bias in the risk-associated universe keeps the buck under heavy downside pressure. This strong change of heart among investors tracks positive news regarding a COVID-19 vaccine could potentially be delivered early in 2021, while hopes of a ‘V’-shaped recovery in the global economy remain on the rise and add to the positive momentum.
In the docket, Markit will publish its preliminary gauges of the manufacturing and services PMIs for the current month followed by June’s New Home Sales figures.
What to look for around USD
The relentless advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the US and across the world vs. the probability that a COVID-19 vaccine could be out in the medium-term plus the ongoing reopening of global economies are all driving the sentiment in the global markets while keeping the demand for the safe haven dollar depressed. While bouts of risk aversion are seen supportive of the greenback, these seem quite unlikely at least in the near-term and therefore any rebound in DXY should be deemed as short-lived. On another front, the speculative community kept adding to the offered note around the dollar for yet another week, opening the door to a potential development of a more serious bearish trend in the dollar.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.07% at 94.71 and faces the next support at 94.57 (2020 low Jul.24) seconded by 94.20 (38.2% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 93.81 (monthly low Sep.21 2018). On the other hand, a break above 96.03 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) would aim for 97.47 (55-day SMA) and finally 97.80 (weekly high Jun.30).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.16 amid mixed US data, Sino-American tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16 after hitting the highest since 2018. Eurozone PMIs have shown a return to growth supporting the euro. US New Home Sales beat expectations but Markit's PMIs missed. COVID-19 figures are awaited. Sino-American tensions remain elevated.
XAU/USD continues to soar toward the all-time high
Gold has had another positive session and this could be the sixth consecutive day in a row the price has increased if the daily price stays in the positive. We would need to go back to 7th January to see the last time that happened.
GBP/USD advancing as UK Retail Sales beat with 13.9%
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.2800 after UK retail sales beat expectations with 13.9% in June. PMIs have also smashed estimates with the composite hitting 57.1 points. The safe-haven dollar is bid amid intensifying SIno-American tensions.
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250.
WTI jumps 1.50% to regain $41.50 despite US-China tensions
WTI (futures on Nymex) has staged a V-shaped recovery from the daily low of 40.72, now looking to extend the pullback above 41.50.