US Dollar Index parked around 97.50/60, attention on trade, PPI

- DXY trades directionless in the mid-97.00s.
- US 10-year yields hover around the 1.70% area.
- US July Producer Prices next on the calendar.
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), is prolonging the sideline theme in the 97.50/60 region at the end of the week.
US Dollar Index focused on trade, yields
The index is showing some signs of stabilization in the mid-97.00 region at the end of the week, always closely following the performance of US yields and developments from the US-China front.
In fact, yields of the key US 10-year note tested the vicinity of 1.80% late on Thursday, although they lost some upside momentum afterwards.
Moving to the US-China trade war, no major headlines as of late other than negotiations between the White House and some US companies regarding the resumption of business with tech giant Huawei, all after China said it will halt its purchases from US farmers.
In the docket, Producer Prices for the month of July will be the sole publication later today in the US docket.
What to look for around USD
The fresh bout of US tariffs on Chinese products has undermined the Fed-led rally in the buck to levels last seen in May 2017 near 99.00 the figure, sparking a sharp leg lower to the area just above the critical 200-day SMA. By the same token, yields of the US 10-year benchmark have dropped to multi-year lows in the sub-1.60% area fuelled by the generalized ‘flight to safety” mood, always on the back of increasing jitters on the US-China trade war. Regarding the greenback, its demand appears propped up by its safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, solid US fundamentals and the less dovish stance from the Federal Reserve.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.02% at 97.55 and a breakdown of 97.21 (low Aug.6) would open the door to 96.93 (200-day SMA) and then 96.67 (low Jul.18). On the other hand, the next up barrier emerges at 97.85 (high Aug.7) seconded by 98.37 (monthly high May 23) and then 98.93 (2019 high Aug.1).
EUR/USD: Italian political uncertainty could cap gains
EUR/USD's upside could be capped around 1.1250 on Italian political uncertainty. Italy-German yield spreads could rise sharply in EUR-bearish manner. A below-forecast German data could push the spot below key support at 1.1177.
GBP/USD: Modestly flat ahead of UK Q2 GDP
With the summer recess in the UK’s Parliament holding back the lawmakers from major drama, GBP/USD shows little reaction to US-China trade news while trading modestly flat below 1.2150 ahead of the London open.
USD/JPY off lows, upside favored on bullish indicator divergence?
USD/JPY managed to recover from 105.75 lows, currently trading just a touch above the 106 handle and between a range of 105.71 and 106.10, unmotivated by mixed market sentiment and broad USD weakness. Focus shifts to US data.
Gold: Buyers have dried up, eyes on 23.6% Fibo
Gold prices have stalled and the market awaits another catalyst from the trade wars to see how far lower yields can which should send gold on another journey to the upside. However, in the absence of further escalation, on a break back below the 1480s.
US treasury yield curve flattest since December 2018
The US treasury yield curve, as represented by the spread between the 10-year and two-year bond yields, is currently the flattest since Dec 2018. The yield curve may invert on escalating US-CN trade tensions and dovish Fed expectations.