- US Dollar Index grinds higher after rising the most in 30 months.
- US CPI for August bolstered hawkish Fed bets.
- Yield curve inversion widened after US inflation data, signaled recession, stocks marked the biggest daily loss in two years.
- US PPI, other consumer-centric data may entertain traders ahead of next week’s FOMC.
US Dollar Index (DXY) bulls take a breather at the weekly top, retreating to 109.80 during Wednesday’s Asian session, amid a lack of major data/events. That said, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies rallied the most since March 2020 after the US inflation data propelled hawkish Fed bets and fears of the economic slowdown.
That said, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August rose past 8.1% market forecasts to 8.3% YoY, versus 8.8% prior regains. The monthly figures, however, increased to 0.1%, more than -0.1% expected and 0.0% in previous readings. The core CPI, which means CPI ex Food & Energy, also crossed 6.1% consensus and 5.9% prior to print 6.3% for the said month.
Following the data, hawkish Fed bets increased, with the 75 basis points (bps) of a hike appearing almost certainly next week. It’s worth noting that there is around 25% chance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce a full 1.0% increase in the benchmark Fed rate on September 21 meeting.
Further, the yield inversion also widened after US inflation data and propelled the recession woes, which in turn drowned the XAU/USD prices due to the pair’s risk-barometer status. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields rallied to 3.412% and those for 2-year bonds increased to 3.76% following the data, around 3.41% and 3.745% respectively at the latest. Furthermore, the US stocks had their biggest daily slump in almost two years after the US CPI release.
Also contributing to the DXY strength are US President Joe Biden’s chip plans to increase hardships for China, as well as the rush toward stronger ties with China to fuel the Sino-American woes. Additionally, expectations that Russia will hit hard after retreating from some parts of Ukraine also weighed on the market sentiment and fuelled the US Dollar Index.
It should be noted that US President Joe Biden recently mentioned, “I'm not concerned about the inflation report released today.” The US leader also added that the stock market does not always accurately represent the state of the economy.
Moving on, Thursday’s August month US Retail Sales and Friday’s preliminary reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September may entertain DXY traders ahead of the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Given the firmer odds of the 0.75% rate hike and the hawkish Fed bias, the DXY is likely to remain on the bull’s radar.
Technical analysis
DXY’s U-turn from the 50-DMA, around 107.60 by the press time, keeps buyers hopeful of witnessing a fresh 20-year high, currently around 110.78.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.83
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|109.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109
|Daily SMA50
|107.61
|Daily SMA100
|105.6
|Daily SMA200
|101.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.94
|Previous Daily Low
|107.67
|Previous Weekly High
|110.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.36
|Previous Monthly High
|109.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.