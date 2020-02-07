US Dollar Index off 2020 highs, near 98.40 ahead of NFP

- DXY comes under pressure near 98.60, YTD highs.
- US-China trade, coronavirus remain in centre stage.
- US January’s Non-farm Payrolls will be the salient event.
The greenback, measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), has returned to the 97.40/45 band on Friday after hitting new 2020 peaks near 98.60 in the previous session.
US Dollar Index focused on trade, data
The index is struggling for direction at the end of the week following four consecutive daily advances, including Thursday’s move to fresh yearly tops in the vicinity of 98.60.
Positive news from the US-China trade front in combination with still alleviated concerns around the Wuhan coronavirus kept sustaining the better mood in the riskier assets and favouring the selling bias in bonds and other safe havens.
Later today, all the attention will be on the monthly report on the US labour market, where the economy is expected to have added more than 160K jobs during last month and the unemployment rate is seen at multi-decade lows at 3.5%.
What to look for around USD
The index extended the rally to the boundaries of 98.60, or new 2020 highs, where it seems to have entered into a ‘pause mode’ ahead of January’s payrolls due later on Friday. In the meantime, the current environment remains favourable to the risk-on sentiment and stays supported by auspicious headlines from the US-China trade scenario and renewed optimism surrounding the Wuhan coronavirus. Following the neutral/dovish message from the FOMC, investors keep looking to US fundamentals and the broader risk appetite trends for direction. While above the 200-day SMA the constructive view on the dollar should remain unaltered and further underpinned by the current ‘wait-and-see’ stance from the Fed vs. the broad-based dovish view from its G10 peers, positive results from the US fundamentals, the dollar’s safe haven appeal and its status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.03% at 98.45 and faces the next support at 97.87 (68.2% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) followed by 97.72 (200-day SMA) and then 97.35 (weekly low Jan.31). On the upside, a break above 98.57 (2020 high Feb.6.) would aim for 98.93 (high Aug.1 2019) and finally 99.37 (high Sep.3 2019).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD defended the support at 1.0964, the 76.4% Fib level of the rally from 1.0879 to 1.1240, on Thursday, but so far, the bounce has been capped below 1.1000. The probability of the German Industrial Production surprising on the higher side is quite low.
GBP/USD bounces off six-week low, focus on Brexit headlines, US NFP
GBP/USD registers mild gains below 1.2950 while heading into the London open on Friday. The pair dropped to a multi-day low on Thursday amid broad US dollar strength but bounced off-late amid risk-aversion and Brexit positive headlines.
Forex Today: Risk-off returns with China coronavirus fears, all eyes on US NFP
The risk-off flows returned to Asia this Friday, as mounting China coronavirus death toll and new confirmed cases globally spooked investors and boosted the demand for the safe-havens at the expense of the risk assets amid a typical pre-US Payrolls caution trading.
Gold: Regains footing above 21-day SMA
Gold prices remain modestly changed to $1,566.50 during the pre-Europe session on Friday. Still, the yellow metal remains positive while gaining back its stand above 21-day SMA. Mid-January low could also challenge the sellers.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.