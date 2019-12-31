US Dollar Index nears five-month low while preparing to wave goodbye to 2019

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • DXY registers the fifth consecutive day of losses after failing to cross 200-day SMA.
  • Year-end consolidation, mixed data and optimism surrounding the ex-US sentiment are in the dominant position.
  • Second-tier housing, consumer sentiment data are in the spotlight for now.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) stays on the back foot while trading around 96.71 before the European session begins on Tuesday. In doing so, the greenback gauge refrains from refreshing the five-month low posted on Monday but keeps the losses running as traders cheer positive data elsewhere, trade optimism.

With the second monthly above 50 readings of China’s official manufacturing PMI, the DXY remains under pressure as traders maintain the flux from the US currency to elsewhere. This adds to overall optimism surrounding the Asian economies and commodity-linked currencies after SCMP confirmed that the US and China are close to the signing-in ceremony of the phase-one deal.

This has helped the US 10-year treasury yields and S&P 500 Futures before markets in Japan, Australia and New Zealand closed for New Year’s Eve. It’s worth mentioning that Japanese bourses will be closed for consecutive six days and could result in wild spikes during the Asian session.

Previously, the USD barometer dropped as traders fail to cheer mixed activity and housing data from the US amid the year-end sparse trading conditions.

While the US Consumer Confidence, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices and Housing Price Index are can offer intermediate moves to the markets, liquidity is likely to be limited as traders might avoid taking fresh positions by the end of 2019.

Technical Analysis

Unless crossing a 200-day SMA level of 97.72 on a daily closing basis, the DXY is less likely to avoid revisiting June lows near 95.84.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 96.71
Today Daily Change -0.07
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 96.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.42
Daily SMA50 97.73
Daily SMA100 98.09
Daily SMA200 97.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.93
Previous Daily Low 96.61
Previous Weekly High 97.82
Previous Weekly Low 96.92
Previous Monthly High 98.54
Previous Monthly Low 97.16
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 96.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.26

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

