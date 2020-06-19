US Dollar Index moves away from tops near 97.60

- DXY fades the recent uptick to the 97.60 region on Friday.
- Markets remain concerned over the unabated raise in COVID-19 cases.
- Powell and Fedspeak only of note in the US calendar.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is giving away part of its recent gains and returns to the 97.40/30 band at the time of writing.
US Dollar Index met resistance near 97.60
Following three consecutive daily advances, the index met some selling pressure at the end of the week amidst the generalized cautiousness prevailing in the global markets.
In fact, renewed concerns over recent pick-ups in coronavirus cases – mainly in China and Germany – coupled with the relentless increase in cases in the US have undermined the sentiment surrounding the risk complex, thus lending the buck extra legs and helping it to extend the bounce off last week’s lows in the 95.70 region.
In addition, and in spite of the recent rebound in some key US fundamental indicators, the labour market remains well under pressure (as per weekly Initial Claims) and keep the sentiment subdued among market participants.
Later in the NA session, Current Account figures will be the only release, while Fed’s Powell will participate in a virtual discussion on ‘Building a Resilient Workforce During the COVID-19 Era’ at the Cleveland Fed. In addition, Boston Fed E.Rosengren (2022 voter, hawkish), FOMC’s R.Quarles (permanent voter, centrist) and Cleveland Fed L.Mester (voter, hawkish) are all due to speak later in the session.
What to look for around USD
The index has met important resistance in the 97.60 region so far this week, bolstered by renewed safe haven demand in response to the re-emergence of coronavirus jitters. Other than that, and as usual in past weeks, price action around DXY is expected to track the performance of the broad risk appetite trends, US-China trade developments and the developments from the re-opening of the economy. On the constructive stance around the buck, bouts of risk aversion should support the investors’ preference for the greenback as a safe haven along with its status of global reserve currency and store of value.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.02% at 97.43 and faces initial contention at 95.72 (monthly low Jun.10) followed by 95.03 (2019 low Jan.10) and then 94.65 (2020 low Mar.9). On the flip side, a break above 97.58 (weekly high Jun.18) would aim for 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and finally 98.39 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.2450 amid robust UK retail sales
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450, recovering from the blow it received from the BOE on Thursday. Retail sales leaped by 12% in May, beating expectations.
EUR/USD hovers above 1.12 amid mixed mood, ahead of EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, consolidating its losses. Markets are looking for a direction amid coronavirus concerns. EU leaders will likely defer a decision on the recovery fund and action in Wall Street is awaited.
Forex Today: Calm before the “quadruple witching” storm amid coronavirus, economic uncertainty
Markets have stabilized after as coronavirus concerns are somewhat softer while economic uncertainty remains high as the dollar is holding onto gains. The "quadruple witching" event is set to trigger high volatility as the week draws to an end.
Gold: Bulls looking to extend intraday positive move beyond $1730-32 region
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move through the early European session and was last seen trading near daily tops, just above the $1730 level.
Coronavirus update: Beijing’s new infections tick up to 25, outbreak still under control?
The latest coronavirus statistics published by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Friday, showed that the Mainland reported 32 new infections as of end-June 18 vs. 28 a day earlier. The risk sentiment turns tepid.