US Dollar Index met resistance around 93.60, looks to data

- DXY recedes from earlier tops in the 93.60 region.
- The FOMC kept rates on hold as expected on Wednesday.
- US Initial Claims, Philly Fed index, housing data next of note in the docket.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), has regained momentum above the 93.00 mark on Thursday.
US Dollar Index boosted by Fed, now looks to data
The index managed to climb as high as the 93.60 region earlier on Thursday, leaving behind two consecutive sessions with inconclusive price action.
In fact, the dollar regained buying interest after the Federal Reserve matched the broad consensus and left its monetary conditions unchanged at its meeting on Wednesday. The Committee, however, gave a quite upbeat assessment of the US economic recovery, although it expects rates to remain at current levels through at least 2023.
The Fed now sees the economy contracting 3.7% this year and returning to pre-pandemic levels at some point by the end of the next year. Furthermore, employment is seen around 4% and inflation is also predicted to reach the 2% target, both by end of 2023.
In the US data space, the focus of attention will be as usual on the performance of weekly Claims seconded by the Philly Fed index, Housing Starts and Building Permits.
What to look for around USD
The dollar regained the smile following the FOMC event on Wednesday and reached the 93.60 level earlier on Thursday, where some relevant barrier appears to have emerged. The current recovery in DXY, however, is still considered as corrective only amidst the broad bearish stance surrounding the dollar, the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve, the unremitting advance of the coronavirus pandemic and political uncertainty ahead of the November elections.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.25% at 93.34 and a break above 93.66 (monthly high Sep.9) would open the door to 93.99 (monthly high Aug.3) and finally 94.20 (38.2% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 92.70 (weekly low Sep.10) seconded by 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 91.75 (2020 low Sep.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces off 1.29 amid fresh Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after EC president von der Leyen says a Brexit deal is still possible. Earlier, the pound struggled to hold onto 1.29 after the Bank of England signaled it is examining setting negative interest rates.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 after the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18 after falling to the lowest in a month. The Fed refused to signal imminent stimulus despite painting an uncertain picture of the economy. Jobless claims missed estimates and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
XAU/USD seems poised to retest $1900 mark
Gold added to its intraday losses and dropped to over one-week lows, around the $1932 region during the early North American session.
How central bank inaction turns to action in currencies and what's next for markets
The Federal Reserve has sent the dollar up, while the Bank of England has triggered a downfall of the pound. Neither changed nor committed to imminent action. What is going on?
WTI off lows, hovers around $40 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) retreat from two-week highs of $40.34 stalled just below $39.50, allowing a tepid bounce back around the $40 mark.