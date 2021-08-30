US Dollar Index meets support around 92.60, looks to data

- DXY navigates in the lower end of the recent range below 93.00.
- Dollar remains under pressure post-Powell’s speech on Friday.
- Pending Home Sales, Dallas Fed index next on tap in the docket.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), trades within a tight range near recent lows in the 92.60 zone.
US Dollar Index looks to data
The index starts the week on a consolidative mood near 92.60, as market participants continue to assess Friday’s speech by Fed’s Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Chief Powell remained cautious regarding the time when the Federal Reserve plans to start trimming its bond-purchase programme. He did suggest that QE tapering could start this year, adding that the US economy appears closer to the “substantial further progress”, although more needs to be done regarding the labour market.
Powell also made it clear that starting (and ending the QE programme) will be totally decoupled with the beginning of the tightening cycle via interest rate hikes, which markets’ consensus still places at some point by end of 2022.
In the US data space, Pending Home Sales are due seconded by the manufacturing gauge released by the Dallas Fed.
What to look for around USD
Powell’s cautious tone at his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium caught USD-bulls off guard, sponsoring quite a noticeable corrective move in DXY to multi-day lows as a consequence. In the meantime, support for the buck is expected to come in the for of coronavirus concerns, high inflation and higher real yields, while upcoming key data releases are predicted to have a crucial role in the timing of the start of the QE tapering.
Key events in the US this week: Pending Home Sales (Monday) – House Price Index, CB Consumer Confidence (Tuesday) – ADP report, ISM Manufacturing (Wednesday) – Balance of Trade, Initial Claims, Factory Orders (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM Non-Manufacturing (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s multi-billion plan to support infrastructure and families. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Debt ceiling debate. Geopolitical risks stemming from Afghanistan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.01% at 92.67 and faces the next down barrier at 92.59 (low Aug.30) followed by 92.47 (low Aug.13) and finally 91.78 (monthly low Jul.30). On the flip side, a break above 93.72 (2021 high Aug.20) would open the door to 94.00 (round level) and then 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 1.1800 on Fed-led optimism, German CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1800, hovering around three-week high amid a lacklustre session. Fed’s Powell hints at tapering but timing, rate hike clues triggered risk-on mood. Virus woes, geopolitics challenge bulls but bears refrain from taking risks. German inflation could renew ECB tapering chatters.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3750 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3800 amid a holiday-thinned trading this Monday. The US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the dovish Fed Chair Powell-led decline. Renewed Brexit concerns could limit the upside in the cable.