US Dollar Index meets resistance around 99.00 ahead of data, Powell

- DXY met a tough hurdle in the 99.00 area.
- US 10-year yields pushed higher to 1.58%.
- US NFIB index, PPI, Powell next on the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback vs. a bundle of its main rival currencies, is hovering around Monday’s close near the 99.00 handle.
US Dollar Index now looks to data, trade, Fed
The index has regained the upper end of the weekly range around the 99.00 neighbourhood, although a sustainable break above this barrier is still absent and could be waiting for a stronger catalyst in the near term.
In the meantime, all the attention will be on the US-China high-level talks on Thursday and Friday despite Chinese officials appear to have talked down the possibility of any relevant agreement in past hours.
In the US data universe, September’s Producer Prices are due seconded by the NFIB Index. In addition Fed’s J.Powell will speak at NABE Conference in Denver, Chicago Fed C.Evans (voter, centrist) will speak in Chicago and Minneapolis Fed N.Kashkari (2020 voter, dovish) speaks in Minnesota.
What to look for around USD
The Greenback has started the week on a better mood and is looking to leave behind last week’s negative price action. Renewed US recession jitters and Fed easing chatter weighed on the buck during last week, particularly after the awful prints from the ISM gauges and the mixed employment report for the month of September. In the very near term, investors’ focus will be on the FOMC minutes (Wednesday) and US-China trade talks (Thursday and Friday). Despite evidence that the US economy could be losing some momentum, the labour market remains strong as well as consumer spending, while the recent pick up in inflation adds to the auspicious domestic scenario vs. the generalized slowdown in most of overseas economies. On the broader view, the constructive outlook in DXY looks a bit damaged but it still is in play amidst a divided FOMC vs. a broad-based dovish stance from the rest of the G-10 central banks. In addition, the positive view on USD remains well sustained by its safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.03% at 98.96 and faces the next support at 98.71 (21-day SMA) seconded by 98.31 (55-day SMA) and finally 97.86 (monthly low Sep.13). On the upside, a breakout of 99.67 (yearly high Oct.1) would aim for 99.89 (monthly high May 11 2017) and then 100.00 (psychological handle).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1000 post-mixed German data
EUR/USD broke the Asian consolidative mode to the upside and reached session highs near 1.0985 region, as the mixed German Industrial Production data failed to deter the EUR bulls amid a broadly subdued US dollar.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable near 1.2300 handle amid persistent Brexit uncertainties
The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the 1.2300 handle through the Asian session on Tuesday. Renewed Brexit-pessimism continued weighing on the Pound.
USD/JPY ticks higher, back closer to mid-107.00s
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias through the Asian session on Tuesday and remained well within the striking distance of the overnight swing high.
Gold remains depressed below $1500 mark, multi-day lows
Gold added to the previous session's losses and dropped to near one-week lows during the early Asian on Tuesday, albeit managed to recover a bit thereafter. The downside seemed cushioned as the focus remains on US-CN talks.
The last Brexit election
After more than three years, three Prime Ministers and three Parliamentary votes the final Brexit choices may hovering into in sight. First up the EU Commission can accept some version of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s current offering before the October 31st deadline.