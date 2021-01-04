US Dollar Index looks weak near 89.60

- The dollar remains offered below the 90.00 mark.
- Investors remain biased towards the riskier assets in the new year.
- Markit’s final Manufacturing PMI is only due later in the NA session.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), starts the year on the negative footing and approaches the 2020 lows in the mid-89.00s.
US Dollar Index looks weak below 90.00
The dollar resumes the downside and extends the trade below the 90.00 yardstick on Monday, as the generalized sentiment continues to favour the risk complex.
In fact, investors keep looking past the pandemic amidst the ongoing vaccine rollout and firm hopes of a V-shaped global rebound in the economic activity. The current sentiment dominating the riskier assets is also reinforced by the huge amount of fiscal and monetary stimulus delivered by the US government, the Fed as well as by many central banks and governments across the world.
In the US data sphere, the only release of note will be the final December Manufacturing PMI measured by Markit ahead of the ISM Manufacturing (Tuesday), the ADP report and Factory Orders (Wednesday), Initial Claims and the ISM Non-Manufacturing (Thursday) and Nonfarm Payrolls (Friday).
What to look for around USD
The index regains downside momentum at the start of the new year, always on the back of the broad-based upbeat mood in the risk-associated universe. In addition, the outlook for the greenback remains immersed into the bearish side amidst extra monetary/fiscal stimulus in the US economy, the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve and prospects of a strong recovery in the global economy.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is retreating 0.35% at 89.61 and faces the next support at 89.51 (2020 low Dec.31) followed by 89.22 (monthly low Apr. 2018) and then 88.94 (monthly low March 2018). On the upside, a breakout of 91.01 (weekly high Dec.21) would aim for 91.23 (weekly high Dec.7) and finally 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
