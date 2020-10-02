US Dollar Index looks to re-test 94.00 ahead of further data

- DXY remains bid and approaches the key 94.00 yardstick.
- Nonfarm Payrolls disappointing markets at 661K in September.
- Final September Consumer Sentiment, Factory Orders are next on tap.
The greenback is closing the week on a firm tone and pushing the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 94.00 region.
US Dollar Index underpinned by risk-off trade
Following four consecutive sessions with losses, the index finally regains the smile on Friday, although weekly gains remain limited around the 94.60/70 band for the time being.
The resumption of the risk aversion in the wake of news that President Trump was infected with coronavirus has been sustaining the demand for the buck while keeping its main rivals depressed.
In the us docket, September’s Nonfarm Payrolls showed the economy added 661K jobs vs. the 850K forecasted, while the unemployment rate eased to 7.9% from 8.4%. later in the session, the final Consumer Sentiment gauge for the month of September and Factory Orders during August will close the weekly docket across the Atlantic.
What to look for around USD
The index remains on the defensive so far this week, coming under selling pressure after recent 2-month tops near 94.70 (September 25). Occasional bullish attempts in DXY are (still) seen as temporary, however, as the underlying sentiment towards the greenback remains cautious-to-bearish. This view is reinforced by the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve, hopes of a strong recovery in the global economy, the negative position in the speculative community and political uncertainty ahead of the November elections and over further monetary/fiscal stimulus.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.13% at 93.85 and a break above 94.74 (monthly high Sep.25) would open the door to 95.22 (100-day SMA) and finally 96.03 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop). On the other hand, the next contention is located at 93.56 (weekly low Oct.1) followed by 92.70 (weekly low Sep.10) and then 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.17 after mixed NFP, Trump's coroanvirus news
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. US Non-Farm Payrolls rose by 661,000, below estimates, but the jobless rate dropped to 7.9%. Madrid is going into lockdown eurozone inflation missed estimates.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after UK PM Johnson intervened in Brexit talks and scheduled a call with EC President von der Leyen. Higher hopes are boosting the pound, while Trump's coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven dollar. US Non-Farm Payrolls are mixed.
Gold flat-lined above $1900 mark, unaffected by mixed US jobs report
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North American session and remained confined in a range, above the $1900 mark post-NFP.
NFP Quick Analysis: Stocks set fall as sub 8% jobless rate lower chances for stimulus
The US gained 661,000 jobs in September, weaker than expected, but the jobless rate fell to 7.9%. Markets are focused on fiscal stimulus and the political headline lowers the chances of a deal.
WTI drops to 2-week lows near $37.50, looks to data
Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil prolonged the correction lower on Friday after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus following Tuesday’s presidential debate.