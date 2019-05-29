US Dollar Index looks to extend move above 98.00

- The index trades with small gains around the 98.00 handle.
- Yields of the US 10-year note remain depressed near 2.23%.
- US-China trade concerns keep ruling the global sentiment.
Tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), the greenback is extending the weekly recovery to the 98.00 neighbourhood amidst a moderate bias towards the risk-off trade.
US Dollar Index focused on trade, risk trends
The index is gathering extra steam beyond 98.00 the figure against the backdrop of rising risk-aversion. In fact, the S&P 500 is navigating the area of 2-month lows around 2,780 pts, as markets’ sentiment keep looking to heightened US-China trade effervescence for direction.
Yields in the US money markets, in the meantime, are intensifying the move lower today. In fact, yields of the 10-year benchmark are now trading around the 2.22% zone, levels last seen in September 2017.
In the US data sphere, the Richmond Manufacturing Index came in at 5 for the month of May, below initial estimates.
What to look for around USD
The greenback has managed well to leave behind poor prints from the docket during last week, which have reignited concerns that a technical recession could develop at some point in 2020. In the meantime, US-China trade negotiations remain mired in the mud and there is no solution on the horizon, at least in the near term. On another direction, the FOMC minutes reinforced the ‘patient’ stance from the Federal Reserve and the ‘transitory’ lack of upside momentum in domestic inflation. In addition, the Committee ruled out rate cuts in the next months and left the door open for extra tightening if the economy evolves as planned. That said, dips in DXY should remain somewhat shallow in combination with overseas weakness, the safe haven appeal of the buck, favourable US-G10 yield spreads and the Dollar’s status of global reserve currency.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.14% at 98.09 and faces the next hurdle at 98.37 (2019 high May 23) followed by 99.49 (high May 11 2017) and then 100.49 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop). On the downside, a drop below 97.55 (low May 27) would open the door for 97.31 (55-day SMA) and then 97.03 (low May 13).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls on ECB caution, trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, down on the day. ECB's Rehn said the first rise in interest rates may be further away. Tensions between the US and China persist.
GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USD/JPY: risk sentiment keeps deteriorating, yen takes advantage
Wall Street plummeted Tuesday after a failed attempt to run. A scarce macroeconomic calendar keeping sentiment as the main market mover.
Gold clings to daily recovery gains above $1280
After losing $5 on Tuesday, the troy ounce of the precious metal gained value today with the sour market sentiment ramping up the demand for traditional safe-havens. At the moment, the XAU/USD pair is up 0.4%, or $5.3, on the day at $1284.70.
Bank of Canada keeps policy rate unchanged at 1.75% as expected
As widely expected, the Bank of Canada decided to maintain its target for the overnight rate at 1.75% at its May policy meeting. Below are some key takeaways from the BoC's policy statement.