US Dollar Index looks to extend gains around 97.40

- DXY is trading at shouting distance from 97.50.
- Yields of the US 10-year note ease to the 2.03% area.
- Fedspeak next of relevance ahead of Powell, FOMC minutes.
The greenback is trading without a clear direction on Tuesday, although it stays near recent tops in the 97.40 region when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index focused on Fedspeak
The index appears to have met quite a strong hurdle near 97.50 so far this week amid swelling cautiousness ahead of Chief J.Powell’s testimony before the Senate tomorrow and the release of the FOMC minutes.
The upside momentum in the greenback comes in response to diminishing expectations of an aggressive move by the Federal Reserve at this month’s meeting (50 bps rate cut), which have re-surfaced after the solid print from US Payrolls in June.
Later today, the NFIB index is due seconded by JOLTS Job Openings. In addition, St.Louis Fed J.Bullard (voter, dovish) will give welcoming comments in St. Louis and Atlanta Fed R.Bostic (2021 voter, centrist) will speak at Washington University, also in St.Louis.
What to look for around USD
The solid print from June’s Payrolls added extra wings to the positive performance of the greenback in the last couple of weeks, exacerbated by the breakout of the critical 200-day SMA and the multi-month resistance line, all in the 96.60 region. This week, all eyes will be on Chief Powell’s testimony and the FOMC minutes (both events on Wednesday) against the backdrop of now shrinking speculations of a rate cut in the very near term. DXY, in the meantime, appears supported by rising yields, solid fundamentals – despite the lack of sustainable upside traction in inflation – the safe have appeal of the buck and its status of ‘global reserve currency’; while deceleration in overseas economies and the shift to a more accommodative stance from Fed’s peers also collaborate with the upbeat mood in USD. On the negative side, it will be interesting to gauge the impact (if any at all) of President Trump’s criticism to the Fed’s policy on the views of the Committee. In addition, swelling scepticism around the resumption of the US-China trade talks could also hamper further gains.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.01% at 97.37 and faces the next up barrier at 97.80 (monthly high Jun.3) seconded by 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and finally 98.37 (2019 high May 23). On the downside, a breakdown of 97.31 (55-day SMA) would aim for 97.09 (100-day SMA) and then 96.46 (low Jun.7).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1200 amid ECB QE speculation
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200. Speculation new ECB QE weighs on the euro. Fed Chair Powell has refrained from commenting on monetary policy today but is set to rock markets on Wednesday.
GBP/USD drops to new six-month low amid growing concerns
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2450, to the lowest since January. BRC's retail sales dropped by 1.6%, adding to worries about the British economy. Uncertainty about Brexit continues weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: bulls keep pressuring, but risk sentiment could frustrate their plans
Japanese Machine Tool orders plummeted 38.0% in June according to preliminary estimates. Fed’s speakers to dominate the American session ahead of Powell’s testimony.
Gold: Bears challenge $1390 support area ahead of Powell's speech
With technical indicators on hourly charts sliding further into the bearish territory, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support will now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further intraday weakness.
Altcoins capitulate to Bitcoin's force
Altcoins suffer severe losses to Bitcoin. Only a few technical contradictions give hope of reversing the situation. XRP confirms that it has disconnected from the main market.