- The index adds to Thursday’s advance around 101.00.
- US yields extend the upside on Thursday.
- Flash April PMIs will be the salient event later in the session.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the bounce in the second half of the week and flirts with the key 101.00 mark on Friday.
US Dollar Index up on Fed, yields, geopolitics
The index is up for the second session in a row and already tests the boundaries of the 101.00 hurdle at the end of the week in a context dominated by renewed weakness in the risk complex, higher US yields and increasing geopolitical tensions.
Indeed, yields in the short end of the curve climb to new cycle peaks and approach the 2.80% area for the first time since December 2018, while the 10y benchmark note yields trade close to the 3.00% mark, also in levels last seen in late 2018.
The dollar saw its buying interest reinvigorated following the speech by Chair Powell at the IMF event on Thursday, when he practically confirmed a 50 bps rate hike at the May gathering. This view has been also underpinned by other members of the FOMC in past sessions.
The geopolitical landscape shows no progress amidst the utter absence of a diplomatic attempt to negotiate a solution to the conflict.
In the US docket, the preliminary figures for the Manufacturing and Services PMIs will be the only publications of note later in the NA session.
What to look for around USD
The dollar faces renewed buying interest and challenges the 2022 highs past the 101.00 barrier. So far, the greenback’s price action continues to be dictated by the likeliness of a tighter rate path by the Fed as well as geopolitics. In addition, the case for a stronger dollar also remains well propped up by high US yields and the solid performance of the US economy.
Key events in the US this week: IMF World/Bank Spring Meetings, Flash Services/Manufacturing PMIs (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s rate path this year. US-China trade conflict. Future of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is advancing 0.39% at 101.02 and the breakout of 101.91 (high March 25 2020) would open the door to 102.00 (round level) and finally 102.99 (2020 high March 20). On the other hand, initial contention emerges at 99.57 (weekly low April 14) followed by 97.68 (weekly low March 30) and then 97.24 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0800 despite upbeat EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the early European session and fell below 1.0800 amid risk aversion early Friday. Although the data from the eurozone showed that the private sector business activity expanded at a robust pace in April, major European stock indices are trading deep in negative territory.
GBP/USD tests 1.2900 after mixed UK PMI data
GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure on disappointing UK Retail Sales data on Friday and touched its weakest level since November 2020 near 1.2900. The mixed April UK PMI surveys don't allow the British pound to stage a recovery.
Gold displays another failed attempt of breakout above $1,950, US PMI eyed
Gold has recorded a strong rebound after hitting a low of $1,945.97 in the Asian session. The precious metal is attempting to breach its crucial resistance of $1,954.16 as DXY displayed a subdued performance in early Tokyo.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMI: Inflation behind the veil Premium
Business attitudes have remained upbeat in the US even as inflation takes an ever bigger bite of consumer income and economic growth is expected to plummet in the first quarter.