US Dollar Index looks offered, drops below 94.00

- DXY extends the corrective downside to the sub-94.00 area.
- US 10-year yields edge mildly higher around 1.47%.
- Factory Orders, 3m/6m Bill Auctions next in the docket.
The greenback remains on the defensive and now drags the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh lows in the sub-94.00 region.
US Dollar Index looks to data, yields
The index loses further momentum and briefly tests the 93.90 region at the beginning of the week.
The dollar thus adds to the recent corrective move from new 2021 highs (September 30) amidst the steady activity in the US bonds markets, with yields of the 10-year benchmark note so far hovering around the 1.47% region.
In the meantime, there are no meaningful reactions in the buck after the US government managed to avert a shutdown and extend the funding until early December, therefore re-shifting the focus of attention to a discussion around the suspension/increase of the debt limit.
In the US docket, Factory Orders will be the sole release later in the NA session seconded by short-term bill auctions.
What to look for around USD
The index extends further the leg lower from recent 2021 tops around 94.50 amidst some profit taking mood, a mild recovery in the risk complex in light of the strong dollar gains witnessed in past sessions and a soft note in US yields. The dollar, in the meantime, remains underpinned by markets’ adjustment to prospects for a “soon” start of the tapering process, probable rate hikes at some point during next year and the rising view of a more lasting high inflation. Positive results from US fundamentals coupled with alleviating concerns regarding the progress of the Delta variant should also add to the constructive view of the dollar in the near/medium term.
Key events in the US this week: Factory Orders (Monday) – ISM Non-Manufacturing (Tuesday) – ADP report (Wednesday) – Initial Claims (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Wholesale Inventories (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s multi-billion Build Back Better plan. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. Debt ceiling debate. Geopolitical risks stemming from Afghanistan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.07% at 94.00 and a break above 94.50 (2021 high Sep.30) would open the door to 94.74 (monthly high Sep.25 2020) and then 95.00 (round level). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 93.90 (weekly low Oct.4) followed by 93.72 (weekly high Aug.20) and finally 92.86 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1600 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD has kicked off the week around 1.16, consolidating last week's falls. Concerns about China's Evergrande, uncertainty about US infrastructure and inflation worries are weighing on sentiment. Fed speakers are eyed.
GBP/USD clings to 1.3550 amid new Brexit tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3550, significantly off last week's lows despite new Brexit concerns. Chief UK Negotiator Frost is set to take a tough stance against the EU on the Northern Irish Protocol.
Gold remains unvaried above $1,750 on USD rebound
Gold fails to capitalize on the initial gains as the fresh trading week begins. Afresh China’s Evergrande risk, an outbreak of coronavirus in Asia-Pacific, and inflationary concerns support USD. Lower US T-bond yields limit the downside for the precious metal.
Cardano price to retest $2 before next leg up amid Japan crackdown
A large number of Japanese cryptocurrency investors have failed to pay taxes this year. Traders have profited off the incredible rally seen in Cardano price this year but many have dodged taxes. Authorities in Japan stated that there were $6 million in underreported taxes.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Inflation 30 year high, this dip may not be transitory
Ah inflation and watching the yield curve again, it is like back to February and March, except this time we cannot see market man Powell talking his way out of this one. The currency market is where the real money is (sorry equity people but it dwarfs us).