US Dollar Index looks for direction near 99.50 ahead of FOMC, data

- DXY trades in the vicinity of recent YTD highs just below 99.50.
- Coronavirus fears spurred the demand for the dollar on Tuesday.
- FOMC minutes, Producer Prices, housing data, Fedspeak all due later.
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), is struggling for direction near 99.50 following the Asian trading session on Wednesday.
US Dollar Index looks to Fed, data
The monthly rally in the index appears far from abated on Wednesday after it clinched fresh YTD highs near 99.50 on Tuesday and is now at shouting distance from 2019 peaks at 99.67 recorded on October 1st.
Renewed jitters around the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19) encouraged investors to return to the safe haven universe in detriment of recent bets favouring riskier assets, all morphing into extra wings for the buck and dragging US yields lower.
Later in the NA session, the focus of attention will be on the publication of the FOMC minutes. Seconded in relevance will come Housing Starts and Building Permits along with Producer Prices for the month of January.
Additionally, Atlanta Fed R.Bostic (2021 voter, centrist) will speak on the Economic Outlook in Atlanta, Cleveland Fed L.Mester (voter, hawkish) will speak at a Forum of Executive Women, Minneapolis Fed N.Kashkari (voter, dovish) speaks in Minnesota, Dallas Fed R.Kaplan (voter, hawkish) speaks in Dallas and Richmond Fed T.Barkin (2021 voter, centrist) will discuss the Monetary Policy Framework.
What to look for around USD
The index has extended the march north to new 2020 highs near 99.50 on Tuesday, keeping the bid bias unaltered for the time being. Investors are expected to keep looking to the performance of US fundamentals and the broader risk appetite trends for direction as well as any fresh developments from the COVID-19. In the meantime, the outlook on the dollar remains constructive and bolstered by the current “appropriate” monetary stance from the Fed vs. the broad-based dovish view from its G10 peers, the “good shape” of the domestic economy, the buck’s safe haven appeal and its status of “global reserve currency”.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.01% at 99.45 and a breakout of 99.47 (2020 high Feb.18) would aim for 99.67 (2019 high Oct.1) and finally 100.00 (psychological barrier). On the flip side, immediate contention emerges at 98.75 (23.6% Fibo retracement of the 2020 rally) seconded by 98.54 (monthly high Nov.29 2019) and then 98.40 (21-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.30 ahead of UK inflation figures
GBP/USD is clinging to 1.30 as European traders await the all-important CPI report from the UK, which carries expectations for a significant rise. Brexit developments are also eyed.
EUR/USD battles 1.08 amid economic divergence, coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, closer to the lowest since 2017. Weak German figures and an upbeat US economy weigh on the pair. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is topping the agenda.
Forex Today: Risk recovers on fading coronavirus fears; UK CPI – up next
Risk-recovery emerged as the main underlying theme in Asia this Wednesday. A slowdown in the number of new coronavirus cases in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter, and China’s containment efforts helped subside the fears.
Gold: Eyeing $1,612, $1,620 as next bullish levels amid coronavirus fears
Coronavirus fears continue underpinning gold prices. While China has announced measures to help the economy, fears of growing economic damage, XAU/USD is holding onto gains above $1,600. What are the next levels to watch?
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.