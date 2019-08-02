US Dollar Index looks for direction near 98.50, looks to trade, Payrolls

- DXY left the vicinity of 99.00 on Thursday on Trump’s new tariffs.
- Yields of the US 10-year note plummeted below 1.90%.
- US-China trade war, On-farm Payrolls next of relevance.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, is alternating gains with losses in the mid-98.00s amidst fresh trade concerns and ahead of the release of July’s Payrolls.
US Dollar Index now looks cautious around 98.50
After testing the boundaries of the 99.00 handle in the wake of the FOMC meeting on Thursday, the index came under considerable selling pressure after President Trump suddenly announced 10% tariffs on Chinese products worth $300 billion.
The announcement caught markets off guards, particularly after previous comments highlighted that talks in Shanghai earlier this week have been ‘constructive’. The news motivated investors to run for US bonds, forcing yields of the US 10-year reference to tumble to sub-1.90% levels for the first time since November 2016.
USD also derived some weakness after the ISM Manufacturing dropped to 51.2 during July, disappointing expectations. Later today, July’s non-farm Payrolls are seen at nearly 170K while the jobless rate is expected to stay put at 3.7%.
What to look for around USD
The les-dovish-than-expected tone from the FOMC event and diminishing odds for further rate cuts this year have added extra oxygen to the buck in past hours. However, trade jitters are back to the fore and have been weighing on sentiment, hurting yields and motivating DXY to trim part of its recent strong gains. Investors will closely follow today’s Payrolls amidst the renewed and heightened ‘data dependent’ stance from the Fed. Looking at the longer run, the demand for the greenback looks underpinned by its safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, solid US fundamentals and the broad-based shift to a more accommodative stance from the rest of the G-10 central banks.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.02% at 98.38 and a breakdown of 97.98 (10-day SMA) would open the door to 96.91 (200-day SMA) and then 96.67 (low Jul.18). On the flip side, the next up barrier aligns at 98.93 (2019 high Aug.1) seconded by 99.89 (monthly high May 2017) and finally 100.00 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.