US Dollar Index looks for direction near 98.50 ahead of data, Fedspeak

- DXY stays directionless at the beginning of the week.
- Attention remains on US-China trade war.
- Preliminary PMIs, Fedspeak next of relevance today.
The Greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is trading within a tight range at the beginning of the week around the 98.50 region.
US Dollar Index focused on data, Fedspeak
The index has started the week on a neutral note in the mid-98.00s following the lack of news on the US-China trade front ahead of key high-level talks expected to resume in Washington early next month.
In the meantime, the Greenback keeps holding on to the 98.50 region amidst the ongoing correction lower in US yields, all following another rate cut by the Federal Reserve last Wednesday.
Later in the NA session, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index is due along with advanced prints for Markit’s Manufacturing and Services PMIs for the current month.
In addition New York Fed J.Williams (permanent voter, centrist) will speak at the Treasury Market Conference, San Francisco Fed M.Daly (2021 voter, centrist) will speak at the Conference on Economic Opportunities and St. Louis Fed J.Bullard (voter, dovish) will discuss US Economy and Monetary Policy.
What to look for around USD
The index has been managing well to keep the trading range above the 98.00 barrier in past sessions. Market participants have already digested the recent FOMC event and appear to have shifted their focus to the US-China trade war once again. Domestic data in combination with politics and trade developments should be key in determining the next decision on rates after Fed’s Powell left the door open for extra easing along the road. However, the increasing dissent among FOMC members casts further clouds on the probability of extra stimulus at the upcoming meetings, leaving the outlook on interest rates quite mixed, to say the least. Looking at the broader picture, the positive view on the Dollar is still well underpinned by the solid US labour market, strong consumer confidence and spending and the auspicious pick up in consumer prices, all adding to the safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.01% at 98.48 and a break above 99.10 (high Sep.12) would aim for 99.37 (2019 high Sep.3) and then 99.89 (monthly high May 11 2017). On the downside, immediate contention emerges at 97.86 (monthly low Sep.13) followed by 97.61 (100-day SMA) and finally 97.17 (low Aug.23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Tension mounts ahead of EZ PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, marginally higher. Forward-looking PMIs for September are set to rock the euro as concerns about a German recession mount. ECB's Draghi speaks later.
GBP/USD trades below 1.25 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, little changed. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit.
USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment
USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.
Gold stays below 2-week-old resistance-line despite trade/political pessimism
Gold prices fail to portray the recent risk-aversion wave as they remain below near-term resistance-line while taking rounds to $1,513 on early Monday. The geopolitical tension has been the major driving force for markets’ immediate risk sentiment off-late.
US China Trade and the Ever Strengthening Dollar
The US China trade dispute has been the main motif of the global economy for almost two years. The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the IMF and the World Bank have cited its actual and potential risks numerous times.