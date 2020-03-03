US Dollar Index looks for direction near 97.50

- DXY cuts losses and retakes the 97.50 area, where is consolidating now.
- Speculations on a Fed rate cut this month keep running high.
- The weekly report on US supplies by the API is only due later.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, has managed to regain some buying interest and is now hovering around the 97.50 region.
US Dollar Index weaker below the 200-day SMA
Despite the ongoing rebound, the index remains well on the defensive for the second consecutive week so far amidst increasing bets that the Federal Reserve could reduce the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) by 25/50 bps at this month’s meeting.
In fact, and according to FedWatch Tool from CME Group, the probability of a 50 bps rate cut at the March 17-18 meeting is now at 100% (from 0% a week ago).
In the meantime, the dollar remains under pressure and vigilant after the G7 said it will continue to monitor the developments from the coronavirus, ruling out for the moment the implementation of fiscal stimulus in order to aid the world economy.
Nothing worth mentioning in the US docket on Tuesday other than the weekly report by the API on US crude oil inventories. On Wednesday, the ADP report will inform of the job creation in the US private sector during February while the ISM Non-Manufacturing will shed light on how the services sector fared during last month.
What to look for around USD
The index has accelerated the downside to the vicinity of the 97.00 mark on Monday, recording at the same time fresh multi-week lows and fading further the 2020 rally (currently close to the 78.6% Fibo of that move). The outlook on the dollar is now neutral to bearish, particularly after breaking below the key 200-day SMA, today at 97.83. Investors’ attention is now on the increasing likeliness of further easing by the Fed amidst coronavirus concerns and despite the resilience observed in the US economy. That said, and despite the outlook on the buck now looks compromised, its stance still appears constructive and propped up by the “good shape” of the domesticeconomy, the buck’s safe haven appeal and its status of “global reserve currency”.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is retreating 0.02% at 97.49 and faces the next support at 97.18 (weekly/monthly low Mar.2) seconded by 96.74 (low Dec.12 2019) and then 96.53 (monthly low Dec.31 2019). On the flip side, a breakout of 97.84 (200-day SMA) would aim for 98.54 (monthly high Nov.29 2019) and finally 99.09 (23.6% Fibo retracement of the 2020 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Fed shocks markets with emergency cut, follow live updates
The Fed shocked markets with a double rate cut in response to coronavirus and markets are rocking. Fed Chair Jerome Powell addresses the press in an improvised presser. Follow all the updates live.
EUR/USD surges as Fed announces emergency 50bp cut
EUR/USD is jumping toward 1.12 as the Federal Reserve shocked markets with an emergency rate cut of 50 basis points in response to the coronavirus crisis.
GBP/USD surges above 1.28 as Fed cuts rates
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.28 as the Fed shocked with a 50bp rate cut amid the coronavirus crisis.
Gold: $1,611 targeted after G7 coronavirus response fails to impress
Safe-haven gold has room to rise after the G7 countries failed to impress markets with a vague statement. The industrialized countries committed to help their economies but failed to announce any coordinated response.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.