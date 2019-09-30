US Dollar Index looks for direction above 99.00

- DXY holds on above the 99.00 handle on Monday.
- US 10-year yields navigate sub-1.70% levels.
- Markets’ attention will be on ISM, Payrolls and Powell.
The Greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), navigates within a tight range just above the 99.00 mark ahead of the opening bell in Euroland on Monday.
US Dollar Index focused on data, trade
The index is looking to add gains to the ongoing rally above the recently broken 99.00 barrier amidst steady US yields and rising expectations on the resumption of US-China trade talks early in October.
In the meantime, the Greenback stays close to the area of multi-week highs in the 99.10/20 band following the renewed and strong weakness in EUR and GBP, while the selling bias around the Japanese safe haven JPY has been also collaborating with the upside in DXY.
No US data releases scheduled for today should leave markets to remain focused on trade headlines and the broad risk appetite trends. Later in the week, the ISM Manufacturing is due tomorrow followed by Friday’s Non-farm Payrolls and the speech by Fed’s J.Powell.
What to look for around USD
The Greenback remains firm and it has extended the up move beyond the critical 99.00 barrier during last week when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY). Sentiment around the buck stays strong amidst a divided FOMC vs. a broad-based dovish stance from the rest of the G-10 central banks. In spite of some key fundamentals appear to have run out of steam in past months, the labour market remains strong as well as consumer spending, while the recent pick up in inflation adds to the auspicious domestic scenario vs. the generalized slowdown in most of overseas economies. Domestic data in combination with politics and developments from the US-China trade front should be key in determining the next decision on interest rates amidst Powell’s ‘mid-term adjustment’. Looking at the broader picture, the positive view on the Dollar is also well underpinned by its safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.01% at 99.12 and faces immediate contention at 97.86 (monthly low Sep.13) followed by 97.69 (100-day SMA) and finally 97.17 (low Aug.23). On the other hand, a breakout of 99.28 (high Sep.26) would aim for 99.37 (2019 high Sep.3) and then 99.89 (monthly high May 11 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes third straight monthly loss, focus on German CPI
EUR/USD is on track to report the third consecutive monthly loss. The pair may print fresh 2.5-year lows on a dismal German labor market and inflation data. Italian bond yields may spike, adding to bearish pressures around the EUR.
GBP/USD on the back foot, focus on UK politics, GDP
With the increasing odds of no-deal Brexit, the GBP/USD pair remains on the back foot near three-week lows below 1.2300 ahead of the London open. Markets eye fresh UK political developments and Q2 final GDP release.
USD/JPY rejected at 108.00 after a breakout on the weekly chart
USD/JPY is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 107.93, having faced rejection at 108.00 in Asia. The psychological resistance proved a tough nut to crack despite the uptick in the futures on the S&P 500.
Gold: Eyes biggest monthly loss since August 2018
Gold is on track to report its biggest monthly loss since August 2018. The yellow metal is on the defensive with the daily chart reporting a bearish setup. That is the biggest monthly loss since August 2018. Back then, the yellow metal had dropped by 1.82%.
Forces of Movement at the Start of Q4 19
The world's largest economy appears to have grown by about 2% in Q3 at an annualized pace, the same as in Q2, and in line with what many Fed officials understand to be trend growth.