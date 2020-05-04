US Dollar Index looks firmer, reclaims 99.00 and beyond

- DXY regains composure after dropping to the 98.60.55 band.
- US-China trade war is back to the fore sustains the upside.
- US March’s Factory Orders only of note the US docket.
After bottoming out near the 98.50 level earlier in the Asian trading hours, the greenback has regained composure and reclaimed the 99.00 mark and bwyond when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index focused on US-China trade
The index is charting a bullish outside day at the beginning of the week, trading on a solid footing beyond the 99.00 mark on the back of the resumption of the US-China trade effervescence.
In fact, President Trump has renewed his criticism over the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic by China, hinting at the likeliness that further tariffs could be in the pipeline to be announced any time soon. In fact, it is worth recalling that Larry Kudlow, the White House’s economic advisor, said on Friday that China would be “held accountable” for the coronavirus outbreak.
The news gave extra oxygen to the buck via the resumption of the risk aversion sentiment in the global markets, lifting DXY back to the area of 2-day highs beyond 99.00 the figure. In addition, the better-than-expected ISM Manufacturing for the month of April published on Friday have been also lending support to the dollar.
Later in the NA session, Factory Orders for the month of March will be the only release of note.
What to look for around USD
The weak note in the greenback seems to have met contention near 98.50 so far. In the meantime, investors have now shifted the attention back to the US-China trade war, while the country keeps planning the gradual re-opening of the economy. Supporting the momentum around the greenback emerges the current “flight-to-safety” environment, helped by its status of “global reserve currency” and store of value. On another front, and following the FOMC event, the Fed is expected to stay on the loose side of the monetary policy stance, at least until the coronavirus crisis abates.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.70% at 99.37 and a break above 100.49 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) would aim for 100.93 (weekly/monthly high Apr.6) and finally 101.34 (monthly high Apr.10 2017). On the other hand, the next support lines up at 98.57 (weekly low May 4) followed by 98.34 (200-day SMA) and then 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk-off threatens to derail three-day winning streak
EUR/USD drops as the decline in the US stock futures puts haven bid under a dollar. Risk sentiment takes a hit on rising US-China tensions. Trade war fears return as Trump renews tariffs threat to China.
GBP/USD prints losses below 1.2500 as trade sentiment turns heavy
GBP/USD extends Friday’s losses amid risk aversion. Broad US dollar strength, amid US-China tussle, challenges to the UK PM Boris Johnson-led government also weigh. A light economic calendar keeps qualitative catalysts in the driver’s seat.
Forex Today: Antipodeans wilt as US-China tensions flare again, a busy session ahead
The risk-off sentiment was the underlying theme in Monday’s Asian trading, as the ongoing US-China tensions flared up again. The US dollar jumped sharply across the board on the revival of the haven demand. AUD/USD slipped below 0.64 while the kiwi was the top loser.
Gold: Yellow metal charts pennant pattern
Gold has carved out a narrowing price range or a pennant pattern on the daily chart, which comprises of trendlines connecting lower highs and higher lows. A breakout would imply a resumption of the rally from April lows.
USD/CNH hits 6-week high on US-China tussle
USD/CNH jumps to the highest level since March 20. The offshore Yuan (CNH) is flashing red with the US ratcheting up anti-China rhetoric to shift responsibility for the COVID-19 crisis. Markets offer Yuan as the US steps up anti-China rhetoric.