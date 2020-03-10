US Dollar Index looks firmer, approaches 96.00

- DXY rebounds from recent lows and trades near 96.00.
- Mood improves in the risk complex following Tuesday’s sell-off.
- US NFIB index, API’s report will be the only releases later in the NA session.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main competitors, is trading on a better footing and approaching the key 96.00 barrier.
US Dollar Index regains traction on Trump, yields
Following three consecutive daily pullbacks, the index has managed to recover the smile on Tuesday and is now trading at shouting distance from the 96.00 mark after bottoming out in levels last seen in September 2018 near 94.60 on Monday.
The greenback reacted positively after President Trump said on Monday he is considering tax cuts among other economic measures in order to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the US economy. President Trump is expected to give a press conference later on Tuesday.
The dollar is also deriving support from the bounce in US yields after the recent drop to historic lows. In fact, yields of the US 10-year note plummeted to the 0.30% area for the first time ever and is now hovering over the 0.70% region.
It will be a very calm session in the US docket, as the NFIB index is only scheduled for later on Tuesday along with the usual report on US crude oil supplies by the American Petroleum Institute (API).
What to look for around USD
Despite the ongoing bounce off multi-month lows near 94.60, the outlook on the index remains on the bearish side for the time being. In the meantime, the dollar remains under heavy pressure in response to rising bets on another Fed move on rates at the March meeting, declining yields and heightened concerns on the impact of the coronavirus on the economy. Attention has now shifted to the speech by President Trump later today, where he is expected to announce measures to combat the effects of the COVID-19 on the US economy.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.80% at 95.82 and a break above 96.03 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) would open the door to 96.16 (200-week SMA) and finally 96.36 (monthly low Dec.31 2019). On the flip side, immediate contention aligns at 94.65 (2020 low Mar.9) seconded by 94.20 (38.2% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 93.81 (monthly low Sep.23 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
