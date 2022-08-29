- The index adds to Friday’s advance well north of 109.00.
- US 2y bond yields rose to new 5-year highs near 3.50%.
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index, FOMC’s L.Brainard next on tap.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), advances further and prints fresh cycle highs near 109.50 at the beginning of the week, an area last traded back in September 2002.
US Dollar Index propped up by yields, Fed
The index trades in the positive territory for the second consecutive session and extends the Powell-led rebound well past the 109.00 hurdle on Monday.
Indeed, investors continue to adjust to the hawkish message from Chief Powell at the Jackson Hole event last Friday, which lent fresh legs to the dollar and sponsored extra gains in US yields, particularly in the short end of the curve.
The continuation of the aggressive stance from the Fed has been reinforced by Powell and markets now see a 75 bps rate hike as the most likely scenario for the Fed’s meeting in September. On this, CME Group’s FedWatch Tool sees that probability at around 75%, from around 47% a week ago.
In the US docket, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing gauge is due seconded by a couple of short-term auctions and the speech by Fed’s Vice-Chair L.Brainard (permanent voter, dove).
What to look for around USD
No changes to the firm bullish stance in the US Dollar Index (DXY) on Monday, which extends the bounce to nearly 20-year highs around 109.50.
Bolstering the dollar’s strength appears the firm conviction of the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates until inflation looks well under control regardless of a likely slowdown in the economic activity and some loss of momentum in the labour market. This view was recently reinforced by Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Extra volatility in the dollar, however, should not be ruled out considering the ongoing debate around the size of the September’s interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Looking at the more macro scenario, the greenback appears propped up by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers (especially the ECB) in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and occasional re-emergence of risk aversion.
Key events in the US this week: FHFA’s House Price Index, CB Consumer Confidence (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, ADP Employment Change (Wednesday) – Initial Claims, Final Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Factory Orders (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation over a recession in the next months. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is advancing 0.39% at 109.25 and a break above 109.47 (2022 high July 15) would aim for 109.77 (monthly high September 2002) and then 110.00 (round level). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 107.58 (weekly low August 26) seconded by 106.37 (55-day SMA) and then 104.63 (monthly low August 10).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 50-EMA for a fresh rally, 0.7000 eyed
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a balanced profile after a meaningful pullback from Monday’s low near 0.6840. The asset is indicating signs of a squeeze in volatility amid a consolidation phase after failing to overstep the immediate hurdle of 0.6920.
EUR/USD struggles around parity amid hawkish ECB/Fed speakers, German inflation eyed
EUR/USD buyers seem to catch a breather after a volatile start to the NFP week. The major currency pair initially slumped towards the one-week low before closing the day with mild gains around the parity levels, not to forget the retreat from 1.0029.
Gold bulls pull out at key daily resistance
Gold trades heavy in a bearish territory with potential demand sighted at around $1,710. Powell's Jackson Hole speech has reinforced the message that multiple and sizable hikes are still in the pipeline, supporting the greenback.
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin crumble under pressure from Powell’s speech
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prices are struggling to recover from a slump after the recent bloodbath that hit the crypto market. The Fed Chairman’s speech fueled the dip in dog-themed cryptocurrencies.
The unfortunate costs of reducing inflation
It was never going to be a good start to the week for risky assets, when the Chairman of the Federal Reserve said that the Fed would direct all its efforts to bring down inflation, which would mean a period of below-trend growth and a softening of labour market conditions.