- The index adds to the sharp recovery and approaches 108.00.
- Hawkish Fedspeak bolstered the recent upside in the dollar.
- Yields resume the uptrend across the curve and support the greenback.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), climbs further and reaches multi-week tops around 107.70 at the end of the week.
US Dollar Index now re-focuses on 108.00
The index advances for the third consecutive session amidst the renewed and intense buying interest in the dollar. It is worth noting that DXY posted gains in five out of the last seven sessions so far on Friday.
Further improvement in the buck comes in tandem with the continuation of the uptrend in US yields across the curve, where the belly and the long end already navigate in monthly peaks around 2.95% and 3.20%, respectively.
In the meantime, the resumption of the solid demand for the dollar appears propped up by recent hawkish comments from Fed’s rate-setters: M.Daly (hawk) leant for a 50 bps or a 75 bps at the September meeting, J.Bullard (hawk) defended a 75 bps raise and said he expects rates to be in the 3.75%-4.00% region by year end. E.George (hawk) suggested that economic growth will suffer, while N.Kashkari (centrist) added to that view and said he is not sure the Fed can reduce inflation without triggering a recession.
There are no data rereleases in the US calendar on Friday other than the speech by Richmond Fed T.Barkin (2024 voter, centrist).
What to look for around USD
The strong rebound in the dollar comes in response to some worsening conditions in the risk complex, which motivates DXY to reclaim the upper 107.00s, or multi-week peaks.
The dollar, in the meantime, is poised to suffer some extra volatility amidst investors’ repricing of the next move by the Federal Reserve, namely a 50 bps or 75 bps hike in September.
Looking at the macro scenario, the dollar appears propped up by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers (especially the ECB) in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and occasional re-emergence of risk aversion.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s more aggressive rate path this year and 2023. US-China trade conflict.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.11% at 107.60 and a breakout of 107.72 (monthly high August 19) would expose 109.29 (2022 high July 15) and then 109.77 (monthly high September 2002). On the other hand, immediate support comes at 104.63 (monthly low August 10) seconded by 104.07 (100-day SMA) and finally 103.67 (weekly low June 27).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD defends 1.1900 after mixed UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is off the lows but remains vulnerable amid mixed UK Retail Sales and broad USD strength. The UK Retail Sales surprised positively, with a 0.3% rise MoM in July. On an annualized basis, UK consumer spending fell 3.4% vs. 3.3% expected.
EUR/USD drops towards 1.0050 amid recession woes, hawkish Fed bets
EUR/USD holds lower ground near the monthly bottom, approaching 1.0050 as the US dollar trades firmer amid a sluggish European morning. Fears of German recession, geopolitical concerns and hawkish Fedspeak weigh on the major currency pair.
Gold: Firmer DXY directs bears towards $1,730
Gold price takes offers to renew monthly low near $1,750 during early Friday morning in Europe. The bullion prices register the five-day downtrend as the US dollar bulls cheer recession woes, as well as firmer US data and hopes of the Fed’s aggression vis-à-vis rate hikes.
AVAX price will give holders an opportunity to get out before another 20% crash
AVAX price is in a tough spot as it approaches the end of its uptrend that has been ongoing for two months. While bearish as the altcoin looks, a minor relief rally or bounce could help investors cash out before another leg down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!