US Dollar Index looks firm and flirts with 93.00 ahead of data

- DXY’s rebound already tests the 93.00 mark, 4-day highs.
- The dollar extends the rebound from recent +2-year lows.
- Initial Claims, ISM Non-Manufacturing next on tap in the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its main competitors, is extending the upside momentum to the 93.00 region, clinching at the same time fresh multi-day peaks.
US Dollar Index stays bid and looks to data
The index is up for the third session in a row on Thursday, reclaiming the 93.00 neighbourhood and flirting at the same time with the 21-day SMA.
The strong bounce in the dollar comes after bottoming out near 91.70 earlier in the week, levels last seen in April 2018. In the meantime, profit taking in the risk complex continues to sustain the improved momentum in the buck, also bolstered by recent better-than-expected results from the US calendar.
Later in the NA session, Challenger Job Cuts for the month of August is due seconded by July’s trade balance figures, usual weekly Claims, final Markit’s Services PMI and the always-relevant ISM Non-Manufacturing. In addition, Chicago Fed C.Evans (2021 voter, centrist) is due to speak.
What to look for around USD
The index extends the rebound from fresh +2-year lows near 91.70 and is already gyrating around the 93.00 level. Despite the ongoing recovery, and looking at the broader picture, investors keep the bearish view on the dollar unchanged against the backdrop of a (more) dovish Fed, the unremitting progress of the coronavirus pandemic and political uncertainty ahead of the November elections. On the supportive side of the buck emerge occasional bouts of US-China tensions.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.33% at 92.95 and a break above 93.03 (weekly high Sep.3) would aim for 93.47 (weekly high Aug.21) and finally 93.99 (monthly high Aug.3). On the other hand, the next support is located at 91.75 (2020 low Sep.1) seconded by 89.23 (monthly low April 2018) and then 88.94 (monthly low March 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 amid growing ECB pressure
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, already some 200 pips off the peak. ECB officials are reportedly concerned about the euro's appreciation. The dollar is extending its recovery after the Fed's dovish shift. US data is awaited later in the day.
GBP/USD breaches 1.3300 ahead of UK/US Services PMIs, Bailey’s speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3300 ahead of the London open. Brexit pessimism, comments from BOE policymakers stall a three-day winning streak. Key activity numbers may offer intermediate direction ahead of Friday’s NFP.
Gold stays offered for second day, eyes three-week-old support line
Gold extends the previous day’s losses below 100-bar EMA. Bearish MACD, downbeat RSI conditions favor the sellers. A falling trend line from August 11 adds to the upside filter.
Forex Today: Dollar beats only majors as markets cool, last NFP hints eagerly awaited
The US dollar continues gaining ground against the euro, pound, yen, and also gold but is losing some ground to commodity currencies. Hopes for a coronavirus vaccine fuel markets and two hints towards Friday's jobs report are eyed after disappointing outcomes beforehand.
WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00
WTI keeps pullback from $41.43, the lowest level in one month. Heavy draw in EIA inventories couldn’t disappoint energy bears amid chatters concerning Iraq’s push for exemption from OPEC+ output cut.