US Dollar Index looks consolidative just below 97.00

- DXY trades within a tight range in the vicinity of 97.00.
- Markets’ focus remains on the re-opening of the economy.
- This week’s docket includes the FOMC, CPI, PPI, Claims and the U-Mich.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is alternating gains with losses at the beginning of the week around the 97.00 area.
US Dollar Index focused on risk trends, data
The index is looking to consolidate in the lower end of the recent range following the sharp decline observed in the last sessions of May and early June, including a drop to fresh 3-month lows in the 96.45/40 band (Friday).
In the meantime, the dollar remains under pressure against the backdrop of from risk appetite trends, in turn sustained by the re-opening of the economy and recent better-than-expected results from key fundamentals.
In the US data space, the most relevant event will be the FOMC meeting on Wednesday and the subsequent press conference by Chief Powell. Later in the week, inflation figures tracked by the CPI will also be in the limelight seconded by weekly Claims, producer Prices and the flash print for the Consumer Sentiment.
What to look for around USD
The greenback struggles for direction at the beginning of the week, although it has managed to reclaim some ground lost after bottoming out in the mid-96.00s during last week. As usual in last sessions, price action around the dollar is expected to keep tracking the performance of the broad risk appetite trends, US-China trade developments and the progress on the re-opening of the economy. On the constructive stance around the buck, bouts of risk aversion should support the investors’ preference for the greenback as a safe haven along with its status of global reserve currency and store of value.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.02% at 96.94 and faces the next support at 96.44 (monthly low Jun.5) followed by 96.33 (monthly low Dec.31 2019) and then 96.03 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018) drop. On the flip side, a breakout of 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) would aim for 98.46 (200-day SMA) and finally 99.02 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering below 1.13 after weak German data, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.13, consolidating last week's gains. US Non-Farm Payrolls surprised with an increase of 2.5 million jobs and German industrial output plunged by 17.9%, worse than expected. ECB President Lagarde testifies later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, hanging onto most of its gains. Deadlocked Brexit talks and the slow UK reopening are somewhat weighing on the pound. Markets are still digesting the upbeat US jobs report.
Forex Today: Dollar looking for a new direction after the excellent Non-Farm Payrolls, Lagarde eyed
The market mood is mixed on as a new week begins. Investors are looking for a new direction after Friday's rally, fueled by the Non-Farm Payrolls. The US gained 2.5 million jobs, defying estimates for a loss of positions.
Gold: Mildly bid under $1,700, still below 50-day SMA
Gold prices extend pullbacks from $1,677.73 to print the intraday high of $1,688.85. Despite bouncing off five-week low, the bullion stays below 50-day SMA amid bearish MACD. As a result, sellers remain hopeful of the fresh downside.
Forex Today: Dollar looking for a new direction after the excellent Non-Farm Payrolls, Lagarde eyed
The market mood is mixed on as a new week begins. Investors are looking for a new direction after Friday's rally, fueled by the Non-Farm Payrolls. The US gained 2.5 million jobs, defying estimates for a loss of positions.