US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 97.30

- DXY appears consolidative near 2020 highs.
- US-Iran effervescence dissipated further after Trump’s speech.
- Fedspeak, weekly Claims next on the calendar.
The greenback is struggling for direction in the second half of the week, taking the US Dollar Index (DXY) to the 97.30 region following the Asian trading hours.
US Dollar Index stays bid above 97.00
After recording fresh 2020 highs in the 97.35/40 band on Wednesday, the index is now entering into a pause mode around 97.30 ahead of US data and several Fed-speakers.
The dollar gained extra ground on Wednesday after US-Iran tensions continued to lose impulse, while the speech by President Trump also collaborated in de-escalating tensions. In addition, the bull run in the buck has been sustained by the better note from US yields, where the 10-year note climbed as high as the 1.86% area, or weekly tops.
Also adding to USD-strength, the US private sector added more jobs than expected during December (202K) according to the ADP report. In the same line, last month’s figures were also revised up to 124K jobs (from 67K).
Later today, usual weekly Claims will be the sole release along with Fed-speakers: FOMC’s R.Clarida (permanent voter, dovish) will discuss Economy and Monetary Policy in New York, Fed’s Vice Chair J.Williams (permanent voter, centrist) will speak at a BoE event in London, Chicago Fed C.Evans (centrist) speaks on Economic Outlook and St. Louis fed J.Bullard (dovish) will speak to Wisconsin Bankers.
What to look for around USD
The index reclaimed the 97.00 mark and recorded fresh yearly peaks beyond 97.30 helped by the rebound in yields, easing concerns in the Middle East and positive results from the US docket. In the meantime, geopolitics – with US and Iran in centre stage – continue to dominate the headlines seconded by the imminent sign of the ‘Phase One’ deal with China. Further out, the constructive view on the dollar remains unaltered and stays underpinned by the so far ‘wait-and-see’ stance from the Fed vs. the broad-based dovish view from its G10 peers, the dollar’s safe haven appeal and its status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is retreating 0.05% at 97.27 and faces the next support at 97.14 (21-day SMA) seconded by 96.36 (monthly low Dec.31) and finally 96.04 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop). On the flip side, a breakout of 97.35 (2020 high Jan.8) would open the door to 97.69 (200-day SMA) and finally 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays bid above 1.1100 on upbeat German Industrial data
EUR/USD keeps the consolidative mode intact on the 1.11 handle after stronger-than-expected German Industrial Production for November. The spot remains close to two-week lows reached in Asia at 1.1104. Focus on ECB and Fed-speak.
GBP/USD benefits from Brexit optimism ahead of Carney’s speech
GBP/USD stays mildly positive within a choppy range around 1.3100 while heading into the London open on Thursday. Traders will now focus on the BOE Governor’s remarks for fresh direction.
Forex Today: Cautiously optimistic amid US-Iran de-escalation; Carney in focus
A quiet Asian affair this Thursday that saw risk-on action in the regional equities. Despite a better market mood, investors seemed a bit cautious amid the Baghdad Green Zone bombing while some believe that the US-Iran conflict is far from over.
WTI: Fails to extend the bounce off 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci
WTI seesaws around $60.10/15 during early Thursday. The black gold recently bounced off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 29 low to Wednesday’s high as well as cleared 200-bar SMA.
USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while trading near 109.20 in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles to extend the upside as the US Treasury yields drop back in the red zone.