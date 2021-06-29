US Dollar Index looks bid and tests 92.00 ahead of data

- DXY extends the upside and revisits the 92.00 area.
- US 10-year yields remain muted just below the 1.50% level.
- Housing data, CB’s Consumer Confidence next on tap.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, attempts to break the recent consolidative range and moves to the 92.00 neighbourhood.
US Dollar Index bid ahead of US docket
The index now advances for the fifth consecutive session and regains the 92.00 area on the back of the soft note in the risk complex and in spite of the flat performance of US 10-year yields.
Indeed, yields of the key US 10-year benchmark remain flat in the 1.50% zone, so far extending the multi-session rangebound theme.
Looking at the broader picture, investor remain cautious and trade conditions remain flat ahead of the critical release of the June’s Nonfarm Payrolls later in the week.
In the docket, the housing sector will be in the limelight in the first turn, as the House Price Index measured by the FHFA and the S&P/Case-Shiller Index are due ahead of the key Consumer Confidence tracked by the Conference Board and the weekly report on crude oil supplies by the API.
In addition, Richmond Fed T.Barkin (voter, centrist) is due to speak.
What to look for around USD
The dollar attempts to regain the 92.00 yardstick while remains well supported by the key 200-day SMA. The likeliness that the tapering talk could kick in before anyone had anticipated and a potential rate hike in H2 2022 fuelled the sharp bounce in the buck post-FOMC event to levels last seen in mid-April and at the same time introduced some uncertainty into the debate surrounding the extension of the “transient” inflation. The strong upside in DXY was also supported by higher yields in the shorter end of the curve, which in turn widened the spread differential vs. their German peers. In the meantime, further progress on the reopening of the economy, the vaccine rollout and results from key fundamentals remain key for the dollar’s price action/sentiment in the short-term horizon.
Key events in the US this week: House Price Index, Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, ADP Report, Pending Home Sales (Wednesday) – Initial Claim, ISM Manufacturing PMI, Markit’s June final Manufacturing PMI (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Balance of Trade, Factory Orders (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s plans to support infrastructure and families, worth nearly $6 trillion. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.16% at 92.03 and a breakout of 92.40 (monthly high Jun.18) would open the door to 92.46 (23.6% Fibo level of the 2020-2021 drop) and finally 93.43 (2021 high Mar.21). On the downside, initial contention emerges at 91.51 (weekly low Jun.23) followed by 91.15 (100-day SMA) and finally 89.53 (monthly low May 25).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack 1.1900 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde
EUR/USD is testing 1.1900, on the back foot for the second consecutive day. Covid woes, ECB policymakers’ comments favor the sellers. Steady US Treasury yields, downbeat stock futures back USD bull\s. German CPI and ECB President Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD defends 1.3850 amid stronger US dollar
GBP/USD trades lower towards 1.3850, with a cautious approach ahead of the London open. Uptick in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the US dollar. The sterling remains on the backfoot following dovish BOE stance and on Delta covid strain concerns.
XAU/USD teases bears near $1,780 amid steady Treasury yields
Gold rebounds from intraday low, prints two-day downtrend. Firmer US dollar weighs on the commodities during quiet session. Covid, Sino-American headlines join mixed Fedspeak to back the bears.
Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.
Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?
The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.