US Dollar Index looks bid and retests 96.00, looks to yields

- DXY adds to Thursday’s post-CPI gains and revisits 96.00.
- US yields seem to be taking a breather after recent tops.
- Flash Consumer Sentiment gauge next of note in the docket.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the post-US CPI rebound to the area just above the 96.00 barrier at the end of the week.
US Dollar Index bolstered by higher yields
The index advances for the second session in a row on Friday, although a convincing move above the 96.00 hurdle still looks elusive for USD bulls.
Following a very volatile session on Thursday, the dollar seems to have finally broken above its recent consolidative mood and shifted the attention to the 96.00 mark and beyond, always on the back of the strong rebound in US yields after inflation rose to its highest pace in the last 40 years in January (+7.5%).
The bull flattening of the US curve saw yields of the 2y note climbing to the vicinity of 1.65% level for the first time since December 2019, with the belly surpassing the 2.00% mark – levels last traded back in August 2019 – and the 30y note clocking 9-month peaks just above 2.35%.
Further support for the buck in past hours came after St.Louis Fed J.Bullard (new hawk?, voter) favoured a 100 bps interest rate hike by July. Supporting his idea, and following CME Group’s FedWatch tool, the probability of a 50 bps rate hike at the March meeting is now close to 95% (from nearly 34% just a week ago).
In the US data sphere, the salient event on Friday will be the advanced gauge of the Consumer Sentiment tracked by the U-Mich Index.
What to look for around USD
Higher-than-expected US inflation figures lent extra oxygen to the greenback and propelled DXY back above the 96.00 yardstick. However, the extent and duration of this improvement in the dollar remains to be seen, as much of the current elevated inflation narrative was already priced in by market participants as well as the probability (bigger now) of a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed (instead of the more conventional 25 bps move). Looking at the longer run, and while the constructive outlook for the greenback appears well in place for the time being, recent hawkish messages from the BoE and the ECB carry the potential to undermine the expected move higher in the dollar in the next months.
Key events in the US this week: Flash Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Fed’s rate path this year. US-China trade conflict under the Biden administration. Debt ceiling issue. Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.12% at 95.90 and a break above 96.05 (weekly high Feb.11) would open the door to 97.44 (2022 high Jan.28) and finally 97.80 (high Jun.30 2020). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 95.17 (weekly low Feb.10) followed by 95.13 (weekly low Feb.4) and then 94.62 (2022 low Jan.14).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1400 on broad dollar strength
EUR/USD continues to push lower after dropping below 1.1400 as the greenback preserves its strength on Friday. Stronger-than-expected inflation data from the US and hawkish comments from Fed's Bullard lifted US T-bond yields, providing a boost to the dollar. Eyes on UOM Consumer Sentiment Index and Fed's Monetary Policy Report.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot after UK data, holds above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to edge lower toward 1.3500 in the early European session as investors assess the latest data releases from the UK. The ONS reported that the UK GDP grew by 1% in Q4, compared to market expectation of 1.1%, and Industrial Production expanded by 0.4% on a yearly basis.
Gold remains ‘buy-the-dip’ while above $1,815
Gold price licks its wounds, in the aftermath of hotter US inflation. The US Treasury yields stabilize at higher levels, as the dollar rockets on hefty and faster Fed rate hike expectations. However, a pause in the yields' rally may offer support to gold bulls.
MANA ready for a quick 20% run-up
Decentraland price has broken free from its extended downtrend and is currently on a recovery rally. The recent U-turn in January shows that the momentum is strong and is likely to extend the run-up.
AMC Entertainment corrects from monthly tops on inflation woes
NYSE: AMC shares witnessed a correction from monthly highs of $20.96, giving away all of its intraday gains to end Thursday lower by 1.85%. The hotter US inflation-led risk-off trading on WS fuelled the corrective pullback in the AMC stock.